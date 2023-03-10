As of: 03/09/2023 4:22 p.m

The German professional cyclist Lennard Kämna took the lead in the overall standings on the fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico long-distance cycle race.

On the longest stage of the race at 218 kilometers, it was enough for the 26-year-old to place in the first chasing group to replace Italian Filippo Ganna. Primoz Roglic secured the day’s win. In the overall standings, Kämna is six seconds ahead of the Slovenian.

“Beautiful snapshot”

“I’m super happy to take over the general classification “, said Kämna and added with a look at the blue jersey: “It’s going to be very, very difficult to defend. It’s a beautiful snapshot. I’m really happy to be able to wear it.”

Roglic had the best legs in the sprint of a small leading group on the final hill and relegated former world champion Julian Alaphilippe to second place. Kämna reached the finish a few seconds later. “I fought for myself and tried to lose as little time as possible. It was a full-throttle fight at the end.” said the North German.

Roglic there Favorite

On Friday it will be difficult for Kämna to successfully defend the lead. The mountain finish at 1,451 meters in Sarnano-Sassotetto might suit him, but Roglic is the favourite.

Kämna’s team Bora-hansgrohe also has two strong climbers at the start, Giro winner Jai Hindley and Alexander Wlassow, who are sixth and seventh in the overall standings.