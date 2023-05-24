6.8 million tickets sold for matches in Paris

Around 6.8 million tickets have been sold for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (July 26 to August 11). At the beginning of the summer, fans should have the opportunity to purchase more tickets, as the organizers announced on Tuesday.

Then, above all, tickets for the competitions in other French cities will be on sale – for example for basketball games in Lille in northern France and football games in Bordeaux, Nantes, Nice, Marseille, Lyon and Saint-Etienne. A total of around ten million tickets will be offered for the games.

Third of the tickets went abroad

In the second sales phase in May, French people again bought the most tickets. A third of the tickets sold went to people from more than 170 other countries. On average they were 40 years old. 45 percent of the tickets were bought by women, just over half by men, according to the organizers.

The cheapest tickets for the opening ceremony, which were sold within an hour, were particularly popular. Tickets for triathlon, sport climbing, BMC racing and freestyle all sold within a day. Ticket sales for the Paralympic Games (August 28 to September 8, 2024) are scheduled to begin on October 9.