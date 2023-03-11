On the evening of March 9th, the 2023026th lottery of China Welfare Lottery Shuangseqiu. In the current period, a total of 12 bets for the first prize were issued across the country, with a single bet bonus of more than 6.93 million yuan. Hunan Xi won the first prize for 1 bet. Fortunately, the only bet for the grand prize fell in Chenzhou, and the winning place is located in Zixing City, Chenzhou. The 43058115 Welfare Lottery Betting Station in the Hongsheng District of the market.

In order to thank the lottery friends for their long-term strong support for China Welfare Lottery, the Chenzhou Civil Affairs Center will carry out the “Shuangseqiu Quick Reverse 112” activity in the 2023027 period of Shuangseqiu (this Sunday’s draw, only for the current period). During the event, anyone who is in Chenzhou Anyone who buys a single 112 yuan lottery ticket for Shuangseqiu at the sales outlets in the city will receive a 10 yuan Shuangseqiu lottery ticket of the same type as the winning prize. Hurry up and go to the nearby betting outlets to participate in the activities and give yourself a chance to realize your dreams! (Correspondent Huang Zhiliang)

△This lucky lotterywinning site

(First trial: He Qinghui Second trial: Li Bingjun Third trial: Chen Ganzhang)

[责编:何庆辉]

[来源:郴州市民政事务中心]