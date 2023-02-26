Being able to disconnect with the mind is essential to not send our brain into burnout. Especially in an era devoted to multitasking, efficiency and productivity like the one we live in. Era in which communication devices reach us everywhere and in any case and the risk is really that of never slowing down.

6 effective ways to disconnect with the mind

But however essential, important, and desired or desirable, detaching with the mind is neither easy nor automatic. The goal would be to leave room and time for the mind to wander, but also to prevent this from being forced (yet another forced) and that the flow of thoughts begins to flow naturally, taking us to a different dimension than the daily tasks . How to do? Without too much effort you can use these 6 tricks.

Avoid multitasking

We are so dedicated to multitasking that if we do only one thing at a time it almost seems like we are doing nothing.

But it’s just when we’re bombarded with stimuli that we need to take a deep breath, avoid getting overwhelmed by the storm, and do one thing at a time. Even if it were to disconnect and take the time to think.

Put the phone down

When you wake up in the morning, at the table, in meetings, while running or cycling, even in the bathroom and at the cinema: there is always a phone in hand to make it difficult, if not impossible, to detach with the mind or even – on the contrary – to concentrate. By filling in every empty space smartphones keep our mind from straying far enough to be flooded with truly rich, imaginative and profound thought.

Engage your hands

Manual work as medicine for the soul, from the title of a successful book by Matthew Crawford. At least for those who do not do manual work, dedicate yourself to something practical and that “occupies your hands” it can help to detach with the mind and reach the right state of mind. It can be bicycle maintenance, gardening, crochet (remember the British diver Tom Daley at the Tokyo Olympics?) everything is fine as long as we don’t get overwhelmed by breathlessness..

Forget about goals

Is it possible that everything must have a goal and must be measured in the results achieved? Even running or cycling, or visiting a city, or reading a book? We make choices and for some of the things we do, let’s be content with just doing themwithout necessarily setting goals to achieve.

Travel

Some find a way to follow their thoughts by driving, some by train, some by plane, and so on. It is true that moving around helps to free oneself from the here and now (no, certainly not in the morning in the middle of the rush hour…) but one can try to make sure that even that half hour of daily commuting becomes an opportunity to leave lose your phone (if not maybe for some music) and let your mind wander.

Do nothing

Yes, sit on a bench, or lie down in a meadow, or put yourself in an armchair and for a certain amount of time doing nothing. Absolutely nothing. Not even watching TV or listening to music, but looking inside yourself and listening to your inner voice. It’s true that people appreciate productivity and hard work, but maybe it’s also time to start giving value to free time and leisure, relaxation and sweet doing nothing again. You can learn more by reading because wandering with your mind can be good for you.

