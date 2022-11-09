There is a lot to learn and remember when you first start cycling. It’s easy to make mistakes when it comes to picking the right bike and learning how to ride safely on the roads.

From forgetting to carry a water bottle for hydration to incorrect saddles heights, there are many such mistakes commonly made by rookie bikers that hamper the riding experience significantly.

In this post, we’ll share preventive measures to avoid some of the typical mistakes novice cyclists make.

1. Wrong Saddle Height

Saddle position is one of the key aspects that helps you to ride comfortably. A seat that is too high or too low indicates that the adequate posture required to pedal safely is not met.

You will be uncomfortable and inefficient if your saddle is too low. On the other hand, you may risk either tendon or joint injury if it’s too high.

The basic rule of thumb for determining saddle height on road bikes would be that your knees ought to be at an 25-35° angle, that is when the pedaling is at the bottom of the swing.

2. Grabbing Hard on the Brakes

When you need to slow down, don’t immediately slam on the brakes. Braking should be done carefully, so your bike weight distribution stays as steady as possible.

Sudden braking causes a loss of control and stability and, in certain situations, can cause you to fly over the handlebars. To guarantee safe braking, look ahead, anticipate, and brake slowly, utilizing both front and rear brakes simultaneously, with a bit of preference towards the front brake.

A good general principle is to utilize your brakes equally, or “40% front and 60% back.” The front brake is frequently avoided by beginners since it can be harsh and unpleasant if used too vigorously.

Brakes, on the other hand, may help you stop fast and safely. Because the front brake is significantly more powerful, you need to apply somewhat less pressure to get the same braking power level as the rear.

3. Overdoing It

Know your limits and ride within them. There’s nothing wrong with setting lofty goals, but improving endurance and skills gradually will help you to achieve them. Cycling is a demanding but gratifying sport.

Don’t undermine your enthusiasm by doing too many things too soon; rather than hammering it from the start, persistence and steady training will bring you best results.

We can understand you want to be showing solidarity by riding long miles, but this can have an negative impact on your body. The effect can be more severe if you’re a newbie and lack technical skills, and stamina.

One of the biggest reasons for an injury is attempting to take on too much distance before you’re ready. Build up gradually, ease in, and let your body acclimate to increased spaces.

Similarly, if you’re going on trails, don’t go out too quickly, or you’ll risk burnout and tiredness in the second quarter. Stretch in the initial portion of the ride, then sink into a rhythm in the middle, and throw it. You’re all in the last third.

Overdoing it may also imply overestimation of one’s own abilities. For example, operating a mountain bike on a challenging track can result in significant damage. Attempting to ride your bike on multiple trails before you build adequate stamina might also be detrimental.

4. Not Enough Food/Drink on Rides

Cycling requires fuel, and your system does not have an infinite supply to keep you going for long rides. After several hours of riding, you will have depleted the glycogen stores in both muscles and organs. This may result in the dreaded ‘bonk,’ making you feel light-headed and unstable on the roads.

You’ll be in massive trouble if you want to ride longer distances without carrying food and water. Halfway through the journey, you’ll realize packing only a sandwich, and a water bottle was a horrible idea.

It will happen on the warmest day of the year, in the midst of nowhere. Panic creeps in, and you question whether you can even bike another mile.

If you want to bike for more than one hour, we suggest you carry at least 40g of carbohydrates every 60 minutes of riding. Consume 500ml of fluids per hour or more if you frequently sweat on a hot day. Schedule your breaks before departure so you can eat and refill your bottles.

5. No Spares Or Tools

Being unprepared for a flat tire or another fundamental mechanical failure might leave you stuck. As a result, before embarking on your bike journey, ensure that you have packed a few basic tools to get you home safely.

You don’t need much to overcome technical difficulties on the roads, but if something goes wrong, you’re on your own. For example, spare tubes, a portable pump, and tire levers will help you tackle sudden failures, including flat tires. You may also carry a multi-purpose bike tool kit for quick fixes.

If you plan long bike rides, you should check into tire repair supplies. Although they might be pricey, they will save you a lot of trouble during an emergency.

6. Shifting Incorrectly

You must learn how to handle your gears if you really want a seamless, pleasant ride. Most motorcycles allow riders to change between the front and rear tires based on what’s occurring on the road ahead of them.

If going downhill, select a more extensive, higher gear by pairing the largest fronting chain size. This is usually the lever on the left side of the bars, opposite the lever on the right-hand side for the lowest rear cog.

Final Words

To sum it up, novice cyclists are prone to making these six common mistakes, but luckily all of them can be prevented if you plan, prepare and incorporate accordingly.

Infact, if you’re cautious, your first biking experience does not have to include any blunders at all. We hope you’ve found this read informative, and you enjoy your bike rides fully without jeopardizing your safety. Good luck!

