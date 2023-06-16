6 things to do for a nature holiday

Visit the Majella with the children it’s so much fun and there are 6 things to do for an exhilarating holiday in nature in this area of ​​Abruzzo.

We like Abruzzo very much, we don’t hide it. It is the wildest region of Italy, almost entirely occupied by national and non-national parks. They can be done adventures, solo explorations, outdoor sports activities between river, sea and mountain. The food is excellent and the tourism that exists is not seen, especially in the mountain areas.

And the population is fair and welcoming; the earthquake has repeatedly devastated the region, but the Abruzzo people have not lost heart and have created an unprecedented path to say the least, a walk on the places of the earthquake, which is one of the most beautiful treks in Italy.

The Majella with children: 6 things to do for a nature trip in Abruzzo

The Majella it is a synthesis (sea aside) of all this. A place where nature dominates everything and transmits its strength and its benefits. An ideal place for a trip with children that is different from the usual (here you can read our suggestions on 10 uncrowded destinations for a holiday between nature, sport and fitness.

A trip to Majella with children can become an extraordinary adventure. An unforgettable immersion in nature (read here the 6 ways to make children love nature). A journey that when it ends makes you think “I have to go back next year”.

We have been there and we tell you what to do to enjoy one vacanza into the wild:

1. Excursion in the Orfento valley

2. Sant’Eufemia, the city of games

3. Roccacaramanico and the Wood of Lama Bianca

4. The source of the breaking latest news

5. The Path of the Spirit

6. The Wild Boar Festival and other festivities

1. Excursion in the Orfento valley

From Caramanico Terme starts a dense network of paths that enter the Orfento valley. A wild world that develops around the river hidden in the gorges that overlook it.

Majella with children can also be an exciting holiday from a physical point of view. There is a nice trek for the whole family, called ‘le Scalelle’, which starts from the Visitor Center of the Orfento Valley and winds through just under 2 km along the stream.

You walk in 1 hour and a half, with 90 meters of altitude difference uphill and 120m downhill. It is a walk in the fresh air between bridges, fords on stones, huge rock formations, corners where you can enter the water, waterfalls that descend from the top of the gorge.

Short, intense, unmissable.

2. Sant’Eufemia, the city of games

Il sign that welcomes you to Sant’Eufemia is enlightening on the lifestyle of this small town a few kilometers from Caramanico Terme: “Slow down – In this town the children still play in the street”.

The main street hosts a public center for children’s entertainment. There are groups that organize excursions on foot and by bike for the little ones.

And above all the main square, dedicated to all emigrants, is a giant map of Risk!the largest in the world. You can indulge yourself in running between Kamchatka and Quebec, or participate in the periodic tournaments that are organized here, complete with a grandstand for spectators.

3. Roccacaramanico and the Wood of Lama Bianca

A little beyond Sant’Eufemia a Majella starts a walking route that enters the wood of the Lama Bianca Nature Reserve. It starts from the Fonte Lama Bianca and after about a kilometer you arrive at the Fonte della Fratta. It takes about 1 hour and a half, with a difference in height of 200 meters both uphill and downhill.

The route winds through thick vegetation that seems to project you into the Alps, it is suitable for children and also for disabled people in wheelchairs.

At the end you can move (by car) for a snack in Roccacaramanico. It is a very small stone jewel suspended on a ridge which, sitting in the square-balcony while eating local cheeses and salami, it will show you all the side of the Lama Banca that you have covered.

A little further on you can continue up to the San Leonardo Pass, at 1282 meters above sea level. A great place to regenerate even just by lying down in the immense meadows.

In summer it is a point of reference for walk among the sheep of the flocks that graze (Piana delle Orchidee), while in winter you can ski, thanks to a small ski facility.

4. The source of the breaking latest news

The sources of the breaking latest news river are hidden between the Majella National Park and that of the Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga.

Nothing to do with the classic mountain sources of a river. Or rather, the water originates in the surrounding Laga mountains but flows underground before arriving in this small oasis just outside the town of Popoli. Here it re-emerges thanks to the karst phenomenon and feeds the breaking latest news river which flows into the homonymous city on the Adriatic.

You can take a short walk (about half an hour) in the breaking latest news Springs Nature Reserve immersed in a wood that surrounds the waterway. Starting from the holes from which gushes the river bubbling spectacularlyin a very clear stretch where the colors emerge in all their natural splendour benches for a picnicand a small chalet that cooks arrosticini.

5. The Path of the Spirit, the walks

Abruzzo is a land of caves, hermitages, remote and sacred refuges. In the Majella area there are so many, to the point that the Path of the Spirit, a 4-day journey on the trail of the places where Pietro da Morrone lived as a hermit, who in 1294 became pope with the name of Celestino V.

It is not the case to do it with children, but a trek to a hermitage is if you are on the Majella. A simple but suggestive route is the one that starts from Decontra, in the northern area of ​​the Majella Park, and leads to theHermitage of San Bartolomeo in Legio.

You walk for about an hour in the heart of the Giumentina Valley, with a view of the highest peaks, up to the pilgrim refuge. Which is nothing more than a cave dug into the rock, with a staircase, frescoes and a niche with an altar. It was inhabited by Celestine V in 1250, who rebuilt it on a previous hermitage in ruins.

It’s a place of absolute tranquility, which touches the heart.

6. The Wild Boar Festival and other festivities

The Abruzzo cuisine is among the best in Italy, linked to the tradition of sheep farming (the skewers sheep are the most iconic dish) and the peasant one (the quality of the pasta has no equal in the world).

The best way to try it is to participate in the many festivals held throughout the year. Starting from that of the wild boar which is held throughout the month of August a Pennapiedimonte, a village perched at 660 meters on the eastern slope of the Majella. Not only dishes based on wild boar are eaten, but also many other regional delicacies. And there are also courses for children.

But give it pork with mushrooms, from gnocchi to spaghetti alla chitarra, from bend down ai sweetsthe area is an open-air party for 365 days.

(photo by Martino De Mori)

