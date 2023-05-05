In the common imagination, campervan trips evoke sensations of pure freedomof romantic adventures and explorations to discover natural wonders: trace the itinerary to your liking, let your heart guide you to a crossroads, carry your little house like a snail and sleep under the stars… but after the initial longings, the first concrete questions arise: how does the toilet work? Can I park anywhere? Are we really all going to fit in there, dogs included? It is precisely to dispel these doubts that Yescapa, the leading European camper sharing platform, has collected some useful and curious questions about motorhome travelamong the most popular among non-campers.

6 things to know about motorhome travel (and you never dared to ask)

For all those who feel the call of this mode of travel, but need to do some mental clarity, here is a short semi-serious guide to vanlife and all that it entails. Because if on the road it is true that the important thing is the journey, even more than the destination, it is better to leave prepared and ready for anything.

Am I free to park wherever I want?

When you travel by camper, you feel like citizens of the world, at home everywhere. But just anywhere can be considered home? If it is true that this type of travel is synonymous with freedom, you can’t pitch tents just everywhere: even if that wonderful clearing or that quiet country path really invites you to spend the night…

According to the highway code, you can sleep in a camper on the street as long as the vehicle is regularly parked in city or residential contexts, but without camping: although the idea is tempting, no tables, chairs or deck chairs around, Therefore. If you decide to opt for this solution, definitely are the equipped rest areas or camper service are usefulpoints of support where it is possible to have access to clean water and empty the drains. But for those wishing to indulge in a few more comforts, resisting the impulse to book a night in an all-inclusive village, you can choose a campsite, an area dedicated to the parking of recreational vehicles with services such as access to water, toilets, drainage wells for gray water, electric columns and, above all, the indispensable wifi connection.

Can I bring my pet zoo on board?

Vanlife could be compared to a snail: you bring with you all the essentials to feel at homewhile constantly moving. A trip in a camper can therefore be compared to a small move: but will everything really fit in that tiny living space? Suitcases, children and various and possible pets in tow?

Each type of recreational vehicle is ideal for a type of traveller: and perhaps it will be surprising to discover that not all those we commonly call “campers” actually are. For those for whom size isn’t everything and prefer greater practicality, the ideal solution is the van: its reduced dimensions make it a real passe-partout, in perfect balance between habitability on board and mobility, and is therefore the most popular choice for young couples. The camper, on the other hand, is synonymous with functionality and comfort and is the most chosen by families: the (more or less) little two or four-legged campers will love to go on an adventure aboard a camper, with no space problems. Unless you have a St. Bernard kennel in tow… Finally, for those who agree with the Latin sentence”at the center of power”, halfway between the van and the camper, a third type of vehicle is also available, the camper van: ideal compromise between living comfort and vehicle size, for example for groups of friends who want space but greater manoeuvrability. Whichever option you choose, don’t worry: under 3.5 tons (about the size of a “small” Asian elephant), you simply the driving license B will suffice and… some common sense behind the wheel.

Why are campers white?

If thinking of English buses the color red immediately comes to mind and while orange and green are combined respectively with the Milanese and Roman trams, white is the predominant color in the camper and similar world. But why? An always very popular question, which finds an answer not so much in the aesthetics, but in the functionality of the vehicles: the white color is mainly chosen to prevent the passenger compartment from overheating and ensure mild internal temperatures even during the hottest seasons. So, if you could still cook an egg on the hood on the outside, you won’t risk doing the same thing inside.

If it is true that campers are in great demand for travel in the summer, from road trips to admire the flowering in spring to the foliage in autumn, it is naturally also possible to travel in winter, with the right precautions in terms of heating, insulation and winter tyres. In this case, your white adventure companion will be perfect for blending in the snow!

Will I have to feed only on cans?

Let’s face it, Italians like to eat well, even when travelling. But how to reconcile a road trip with this gourmet side? This dilemma is divisive for camper owners and has in fact given rise to various schools of thought: on the one hand there are those who carry everything from home, absolutely everything, to cook on the go, saving money and time; on the other hand, there are those who opt for a totally relaxing holiday, preferring to spend more to always eat out and thus avoid the chores associated with cooking. If in the first case it is essential to organize stocks with long-life products in the best possible way and to cook pre-departure dishes to be frozen as much as possible, in the second case you only bring with you the bare essentials to then dive into the discovery of local restaurants and trattorias, without having to worry about piles of pans and dishes to wash (but watch your wallet!). An interesting middle ground could be to buy fresh and km0 products along the way and then prepare them in your own on-board kitchen.

For those who choose the most parsimonious way, the golden rule is: simplify. Given the limited space, kitchen tools must be reduced as much as possible: collapsible objects such as colanders or silicone bowls are therefore advisable, stackable objects such as camping pots, and hard plastic or tin plates, cutlery and glasses … to feel like gold diggers in the Yukon!

And… the bathroom?

From Bathroom with a capital B there is one, the one in your own home, all the others are only temporary substitutes. A thought shared by many, the same ones who consider this delicate subject as a distinction between a relaxing holiday and a real disaster! The questions that arise spontaneously are many: how does the toilet work? Where does the drain go? Can you take a shower? And the bidet? Let’s proceed in order.

With regard to the toilet, the one installed on campers is not particularly different from the domestic one (apart from, of course, the strong emotional bond): the only difference lies in the drainage system, which is not connected to the sewage system, but brings together the so-called “waste water” (also known with the gloomy name of “black water”). This tank can then be emptied via a hose in special equipped areas or, if it is a removable cassette tank, even in a normal bathroom. Never illegally dump your own sewage… under penalty of heavy fines! Even for the shower you will not have problems: the campers are equipped with internal showers connected to a water tank, made up of a shower head and a support surface. Perhaps they will not be shower enclosures with LED systems for chromotherapy, but they fulfill their purpose worthily, above all to round off a day of exploration and adventure. In the case of van, the more compact cousins ​​of campers and therefore without an internal shower, you can still book one with an external shower, a bit spartan but always very useful. Last, but not least, the bidet, an indispensable element for Italians: also in this case, the cleverness of the camper owner has led over time to prefer the hydrobrush, i.e. the hygienic hand shower with water delivery button, to the real bidet. water that helps condense vital functions, without sacrifices.

Can campers be shared?

It’s true, this question is perhaps not among the very first queries related to the world of campers that you will find on Google, yet it is an indication of an ever-growing trend: that of camper sharing, the sharing of recreational vehicles. It’s not about inviting strangers to your van or crashing into someone else’s camper to spend the holidays together, but it’s the possibility of hire a private vehicle or vice versato make their vehicle available during periods of inactivity.

