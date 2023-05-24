6 to 2 Beijing Guoan team staged a reversal

Original title: 6 to 2 Guoan staged a reversal

Guoan player Wang Ziming scored with a header.Photo by reporter Pan Zhiwang

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Yang) “Victory will always belong to you, and Guoan will always strive for the first place!” Last night, more than 32,000 Guoan fans in Gongti sang the Guoan team anthem in unison at the end of the game. In the ninth round of the Chinese Super League, under the unfavorable situation of being behind twice in the opening stage, the Beijing Guoan team relied on high-position pressing and sharp counterattacks, and finally staged a reversal at home 6-2, defeating the Cangzhou Lions in nearly 6 rounds Achieved an unbeaten record of 3 wins and 3 draws.

In the battle, the two wounded Zhang Yuning and Li Ke of the Guoan team continued to be absent. Brazilian defensive midfielder De Sousa and Nigerian striker Adbenro entered the bench. The starting lineup of the Guoan team is: goalkeeper Han Jiaqi, defenders Li Lei, Bo Yang, Ngadeu, Feng Boxuan, midfielders Ademi, Chi Zhongguo, Zhang Xizhe, forwards Yang Liyu, Wang Ziming, Jiang Xiangyou.

After the opening, the two teams fought fiercely in the midfield. Zhang Xizhe tried to turn around and forward the ball after taking the ball with his back twice, but was destroyed by the two defensive players of the opponent. The Cangzhou team’s four foreign aids Shkric, Zhukov, Locadia, and Oscar are distributed in the positions of central defender, left midfielder and forward, which guarantees the quality of their counterattack. In the seventh minute, the Cangzhou team launched an attack from the left. Right back Feng Boxuan, who started for the first time this season, was unable to catch up in time. The Guoan team fell behind 0-1.

Guoan coach Stanley said before the game that the threat of the opponent is counterattack, so he hopes that the players can relieve the pressure of chasing back by pressing high. Obviously, in the opening stage, the Guoan team did not do a good job in restricting the opponent’s counterattack.

In the 12th minute, the Guoan team used a corner kick to create a threat. Yang Liyu then nodded and hit the post. One minute later, Wang Ziming scored with a header, but was ruled offside first. Guoan players did not hesitate, but continued to use high pressure to put pressure on their opponents. In the 16th minute, Jiang Xiangyou knocked back after hitting the bottom. Zhang Xizhe followed up and hit the goal. The ball hit the opponent’s defender and refracted into the net. It is worth mentioning that this game is Zhang Xizhe’s 301st top league game for Guoan. Before the game, he received the 300-match commemorative jersey on the sidelines, which symbolizes honor. In this game, he played with the captain’s armband wrapped around his arm.

After the equalizer, the Guoan team had a relatively large forward pressure, leaving room for the opponent to counterattack. In the 25th minute, the Cangzhou team made a simple direct pass to the left. Zhukov scored a curve ball from outside the penalty area. Han Jiaqi was interfered by the opponent’s striker and couldn’t save.

This time, the Guoan team did not let the opponent lead for too long. After 6 minutes, Zhang Xizhe blocked the opponent’s pass at the top of the penalty area. Wang Ziming took advantage of the opponent’s defender’s hesitation in handling the ball. Rephrased as 2 to 2. After defending against the opponent’s two threatening counterattacks, the Guoan team once again played an exquisite cooperation. Ademi went over the ball to find Jiang Xiangyou in the penalty area. The latter volleyed with his left foot and scored.

As soon as the second half came up, Gao Tianyi replaced Zhang Xizhe, and Stanley wanted to continue to press high. In the 52nd minute, the Guoan team used a counterattack to create a corner kick. Gao Tianyi sent an assist for Wang Ziming, who scored twice, and the Guoan team led 4-2. After the goal was scored, the mentality of the Cangzhou team completely collapsed, and the back line made low-level mistakes in a row. In the 58th minute, Jiang Xiangyou assisted Gao Tianyi to score the first goal of the season after stealing the opponent’s central defender. In the 63rd minute, Yang Liyu hit an empty goal from the left side of the penalty area, extending the score to 6-2.

This season, the Guoan team was weak in attack due to the continuous injury of last season’s top scorer Zhang Yuning. They only scored 7 goals in the first eight rounds, averaging less than 1 goal per game. The Guoan team scored 6 goals in this campaign, sweeping away the haze of the past. You know, the last time the Guoan team scored 6 goals in a game dates back to the 15th round of the Chinese Super League in the 2018 season, when they defeated Hebei China Fortune 6-3 at home.

Afterwards, Adbenluo and Zhang Chengdong came on the field, replacing Yang Liyu and Ngadeu respectively. The Guoan team began to consciously control the rhythm of the game, and the game entered “garbage time” ahead of schedule. In the end, the Guoan team won 6-2.

