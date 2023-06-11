6 wins, 31 goals, 0 goals conceded, Chinese U20 women’s football team finished with a perfect performance in the Asian Cup qualifiers_Competition_Stage_Huo Yuexin

Original title: 6 wins, 31 goals, 0 goals conceded, China‘s U20 women’s football team finished with a perfect performance in the Asian Cup qualifiers

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Zhao Xiaosong

On the evening of June 10, Beijing time, the final round of Group B of the second phase of the 2024 U20 Women’s Football Asian Cup qualifiers was held in Yangon, Myanmar. The record of unanimous victory marks a successful conclusion to this event.

The Chinese U20 women’s football team celebrates their first goal.live screenshot

In the first two rounds, the Chinese team defeated the Chinese Taipei team and the Nepal team 1-0 and 5-0 respectively, thus securing the qualifying places in advance. In this game, facing the host of the event, which is striving to win the game, the Chinese team showed high fighting spirit and superior technical and tactical strength. Only 8 minutes into the game, center Lu Jiayu received a corner kick from Huo Yuexin and assisted with a header to open the door to victory for the team. At the end of the first half, first Jiang Chenjing scored in the melee in the penalty area, and then Huo Yuexin directly scored a free kick into the “World Wave”. The Chinese team gained a three-goal advantage in the first half. In the second half of the game, the Chinese team, which rotated the lineup, continued to expand the score. Forward Zhao Xinyue, who came off the bench, scored two goals in a row. The Chinese team finally won a 5-0 victory.

All three games were victorious, and the Chinese U20 women’s football team ended the qualifiers with a perfect record of the first place in this group. It is worth mentioning that in the two stages of qualifiers, the Chinese U20 women’s football team won all 6 games, scoring a total of 31 goals and conceding 0 goals.

