60 million offer – breaking latest news

by admin
by Monica Colombo

The latest transfer market news on Milan: Newcastle ready for a rich offer for Sandro Tonali, a symbol man. The money would be reinvested for Frattesi and Milinkovic-Savic

Milan’s first market move, while waiting to define Kamada – a deal slowed down for mere bureaucratic issues, – risks being the transfer of his flag. Sandro Tonali, the emblem of AC Milan, the player who, in order to wear the Devil’s shirt again, had accepted a reduced salary in order to favor the redemption from Brescia. Now the box-to-box midfielder, linked to the Rossoneri until 30 June 2027, has ended up in the sights of Newcastle who have decided to go shopping in Serie A.

After targeting Nicol Barella, valued at 50 million, the English have shifted their attention to the Milan player. An official proposal that has not yet arrived on the desks of the Casa Milan executives but the antennas are pricked up. The player – currently impregnated with the Under 21 at the European Championships – would have already been approached by emissaries of the Premier club willing to multiply the salary now by 2.5 million plus bonuses: Tonali’s entourage is silent but rumors are coming from England according to which he is already in London. It seems that the offer for the club is around 60 million, which is currently considered inadequate by the top management. it is clear that if the envelope that will be presented contains a higher figure, a reflection would be necessary. If the cash from the sale of Tonali arrives, Milan could get back into the running for Frattesi and Milinkovic Savic. But in terms of image it would lose the symbolic man. Developments are expected during the day.

June 21, 2023 (change June 21, 2023 | 14:39)

© breaking latest news

