62 village teams participating in the “Village Super League” are about to start a new season_Guangming.com

Village Super Football League to Kick Off in Guizhou, China with 62 Participating Teams

The highly anticipated “Village Super” football league is set to kick off on January 6, 2024, in Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province. The organizing committee has announced that this new season will see a significant increase in participation, with 62 village teams set to compete, compared to the 20 teams in the previous year.

The new season will begin with qualifiers, where more than 1,800 players from the 62 village teams will compete in 162 games from January 6 to mid-February. The top 20 teams will then advance to the finals, which will be held from March to May to compete for the championship.

Lai Hongjing, a member of the “Village Super” organizing committee, expressed excitement about the increased participation, stating that it will inject more energy into the event. The teams are divided into 10 groups for the qualifiers, and the competition is expected to be more intense with the top two from each group advancing.

Dong Yongheng, a player from the Loyalty Village Football Team, emphasized their determination to compete for the championship in the finals, while also expressing anticipation for playing against the new teams and faces in the upcoming season.

According to Li Sha, another member of the organizing committee, the increased participation of village teams will stimulate cultural creativity in Rongjiang, creating a more colorful cultural feast with the involvement of more village cheerleaders and groups of relatives and friends.

The “Village Super League” has gained popularity both domestically and abroad, with more than 58 billion views on the internet in the past year. It has also significantly boosted tourism in the local area, attracting over 5.19 million tourists and generating a tourism revenue of 5.986 billion yuan.

The league has become a platform for national cultural exchanges, and Rongjiang is preparing to coordinate cultural programs within and outside the county to provide audiences with an exciting cultural “carnival” during the final stage of the new season.

Share this: Facebook

X

