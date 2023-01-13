Home Sports 63 points in 4 games! Zhu Ting wins Serie A women’s volleyball league monthly MVP for the first time
Sports

63 points in 4 games! Zhu Ting wins Serie A women’s volleyball league monthly MVP for the first time

by admin
63 points in 4 games! Zhu Ting wins Serie A women’s volleyball league monthly MVP for the first time

63 points in 4 games! Zhu Ting wins Serie A women’s volleyball league monthly MVP for the first time

Beijing News editor Wang Chunqiu

2023-01-12 14:14

Enter
Complex
read more

Beijing News On January 12, the Serie A Women’s Volleyball League announced the most valuable player for December 2022. Chinese player Zhu Ting, who played for Scandic, was elected. This is the first time that Zhu Ting was elected as the most valuable player of the month in Serie A.

In December 2022, Zhu Ting participated in 4 rounds of the league with the Scandic women’s volleyball team, scoring a total of 63 points, with a 46% spike success rate, and won a single-game MVP, helping Scandic rise to the second place in the league standings . Zhu Ting scored a game-high 21 points against league leaders Conegliano as Scandicic also swept their opponents 3-0.

Editor Wang Chunqiu

Expand text

Open the Beijing News APP to read more exciting information

See also  Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition held all-element drills to ensure the smooth holding of the event

You may also like

Dakar, dead spectator. The pilot who hit him...

Western Super Cup – Special Lions 2 points!...

Mystery Moukoko (Dortmund): is she 18 or 22?

The Malaysian Badminton Open decides the top eight...

Bologna, eight injured players. Motta: “The market? No...

Pioli before Lecce-Milan: “We must all do something...

Cremonese, Alvini: “Great respect for Monza, but we...

DR Automobiles: expansion abroad after a record 2022

John Fultz is dead, Virtus Bologna mourns his...

Bennacer, renewal with Milan: “I’m in the ideal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy