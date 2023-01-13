Beijing News On January 12, the Serie A Women’s Volleyball League announced the most valuable player for December 2022. Chinese player Zhu Ting, who played for Scandic, was elected. This is the first time that Zhu Ting was elected as the most valuable player of the month in Serie A.

In December 2022, Zhu Ting participated in 4 rounds of the league with the Scandic women’s volleyball team, scoring a total of 63 points, with a 46% spike success rate, and won a single-game MVP, helping Scandic rise to the second place in the league standings . Zhu Ting scored a game-high 21 points against league leaders Conegliano as Scandicic also swept their opponents 3-0.

