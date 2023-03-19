Of Mark Calabresi

The other finalist Medvedev, who beat Tiafoe 7-5, 7-6 in the semifinals

No way: Jannik Sinner lost the semifinal of Masters 1000 di Indian Wells. Fly to the final Carlos Alcaraz, who wins 7-6 6-3 in an hour and 52′ and now he will try to stop the streak of 19 consecutive victories of Daniil Medvedev, which after Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai ready to triumph even in the California desert. The final reached by Sinner in Masters 1000 in Miami two years ago it will remain the only one for the moment: after a very tight first set, in which the blue had also had a set point, in the second the Spaniard – who in case of victory in the tournament can be number one again in the world – took off immediately.

Sinner can be consoled with two positions gained in the ranking (from number 13 he will go up to 11) and with an increasingly close level compared to the strongest. But there is still some way to go. In two, Sinner and Alcaraz make 40 years, but they have given them since the first exchange. Carlos made the first draw (3-2), but Jannik’s skill was to hold on to the set, waiting for an empty pass by the Spaniard, who arrived punctually in the eighth game, won zero by the Italian. On 6-5 30-30, very delicate moment from which Alcaraz came out with an ace: he squandered the first ball to go to the tiebreak with a long forehand but, on the set point for Sinner, Carlos chose the short ball. Sinner got there well but, instead of crossing, he went along the line, having his trajectory covered. In the deciding game, luck did not help Sinner, penalized by the tape; then, at 5-4 for Alcaraz, a moment of uncertainty for Jannik, who found himself in no man’s land, putting out the forehand and giving his rival two set points, the first of which was good for directing the match, despite Sinner having scored more points (41-40). See also Nedved's words about Pirlo and Ronaldo, Bennett's victory at De Panne

Alcaraz – that close with 72% of primesagainst Sinner’s 50% – he reached parity in the second game of the second set with a straight down the line bordering on the impossible then, with another acceleration, he immediately earned the straw break, transformed thanks to an error by Sinner. Lead games that became three (4-1) after the best exchange of the match, concluded with a lob from Alcaraz that bounced off the line. Even the voice of is heard in the microphones Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner’s coach: If you’re wrong, it doesn’t matter, go get it. But Alcaraz is a machine: Jannik saved three balls from the 1-5, he kept afloat as long as he could, but finally gave in.