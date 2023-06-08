Ticino is rich in silent valleys, high mountains and secluded villages where uncontaminated nature is the master. Italian-speaking Switzerland, with its varied landscape and mild climate, is dotted with centers of vital energy with a very special charm. Natural places such as waterfalls, springs, forests and gorges, but also man-made works such as churches and monasteries exude a special energy that is both a source of relaxation and inspiration. A long list of excursions in Ticino, from which we have chosen these 7 to regenerate in contact with the nature of Italian-speaking Switzerland.

7 excursions in Italian-speaking Switzerland, in the nature of Ticino

1. Gambarogno – The Yoga Trail at Sass da Grüm

Energy places, the work of nature or man, have been known since ancient times for their extraordinary cosmic force linked to the earth. One of the most important in Ticino is located in Sass da Grüm, in the beautiful region of Gambarogno, above Lake Maggiore. It is no coincidence that right here it was decided to create a special itinerary intended to bring man and nature into contact and closer together: it is the Path of Yoga, a path structured according to the principle of the life path and based on Vinyasa. In Sanskrit, Vinyasa means “to position in a special way”. Well, those who follow the Yoga Trail move in a special way in the shade of the wood, stopping at nine stations installed in as many points specially chosen for yoga exercises.

2. Monte Verità – A place with geomantic characteristics

Also in the waters of Lake Maggiore is reflected another place with a special atmosphere: the Mount Truth. Here, on the hill above Ascona, a group of people gathered around Ida Hofmann and Henri Oedenkoven founded a colony at the beginning of the 20th century in which a new philosophy of life was advocated, based on the return to nature, the liberation from all constraints, the vegetarian food, movement in the open air, sunbathing, nudism and theosophy. Today, Monte Verità is, among many other things, the starting point for suggestive guided excursions in the company of experts to discover the vital energy centers of the surroundings, from Valletta of Silencecharming natural cathedral, at the top of the Balladrumwith its Celtic roots, and alla Madonna of the Fountainsource and popular pilgrimage destination.

3. Vallemaggia – The waterfalls of Maggia and Foroglio

Of all the Ticino valleys the Vallemaggia it is the largest: with its 570 km 2 , it occupies no more and no less than a fifth of the cantonal territory. Between its lowest and highest point there is a difference in height of 3000 m, which translates into a diversity of landscapes that are nothing short of spectacular, with countless corners of enchanting beauty. If on the one hand almost every peak over 2000 m above sea level is considered a center of vital energy – ask hikers and climbers for confirmation – on the other there is no one who does not fall under the spell of the river landscape at the bottom of the valley, during the year it often changes face as an effect of the frequent changes of route of the Maggia. The sand and gravel banks scattered along the many embanked stretches of the river are for many the springboard for diving and swimming, especially on hot summer days. The energy that permeates the high mountains flows downstream astride rivers and streams, often concentrating in waterfalls. They are definitely worth a visit Maggia waterfallfrom which a beautiful excursion starts in the heart of Valle del Salto, and there Foroglio waterfallamong the best known in Ticino thanks also to the picturesque stone houses nestled at its feet.

4. Valle Verzasca – The stone heart of Ticino

The Verzasca Valley has an indisputable protagonist: the river. After all, it owes its name to its emerald green waters. The charm of the river landscape reaches its peak at Lavertezzoa romantic medieval village connected to the opposite bank of the Verzasca river by an elegant bridge with two arches, the Salti bridge. Also known as Roman bridge – although, given its medieval origins, it should more properly be called Romanesque Bridge – it stands at the heart of a particularly suggestive center of vital energy. emerald water,

the polished stone… every detail helps to create a natural setting of disarming beauty. Contemplation, however, is accompanied by action: there are not a few fearless people who muster their courage and jump off the bridge to dive into the waters of the Verzasca, which here is 7-10 meters deep. In summer, the strongest appeal is perhaps that of the grottos, which invite you to take a seat at the table in the shade of leafy trees and to savor the typical dishes of the local gastronomy: roast and polenta, risotto with porcini mushrooms, trout, cold cuts, cheese goat and chestnut cake.

5. Lugano Valley – An untouched cultural landscape with southern charm

When it comes to Lugano Valleymean the Capriasca Valley and the Val Colla, north of the city. Although not far from the main urban center of the Canton, they seem light years away from the incessant activity of city life. They are, in fact, the treasure chest of a placid cultural landscape made up of chestnut woods and majestic peaks, delightful little churches and villages with a southern charm. There are many paths that cross them, some comfortable, others challenging; and everyone, sooner or later, reaches a center of vital energy. Like the church for example parish church of Sant’Ambrogio, in Ponte Capriascaknown especially to art lovers, as it houses a magnificent copy of the famous Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci, in Milan.

6. Muggio Valley – Alpe di Nadigh and Alpe di Genor

The wild one Muggio Valley, with its rocky and steep morphology, is the southernmost of the Swiss valleys. There is no visitor who is not immediately conquered by the peace that reigns supreme, by the beauty of the terraced landscape and by the beneficial effect of contact with nature, which relegates the thoughts of everyday life to a corner of the mind. Advancing along a path that runs alongside tiny villages clinging to the steep slopes, crosses bridges and chestnut woods and leaves behind nevere and roccoli – once used for preserving dairy products, the former, and for catching step by step, the seconds -, little by little you discover the life of the past and you come across unexpected centers of vital energy, which here take the form of alps, terraces and maggenghi. Starting from Roncapiano and going up Monte Generoso, you reach, on the western ridge, theAlps of the Nadigh and theAlpe di Genortwo places which, in addition to emanating an exceptional positive energy, offer a breathtaking view of the Muggio Valley.

7. Valle di Blenio – On the cheese road to the source of the Brenno

Water is the foundation of life, it infuses strength and restores the spirit. Nowhere else in the world is the concentration of energy greater than where water flows from the bosom of the earth. It should therefore come as no surprise that one of the most important vital energy centers in Ticino is the source of the Brenno river. and theexcursion on the Lukmanier cheese road it goes right there. Almost 7 km long, the itinerary begins at the artificial lake at the top of the pass and enters a postcard landscape where shady woods alternate with green meadows and typical alpine pastures. Along the way, you pass numerous dairies on as many alps – theAlpe di Crocel’Alpe di Pertusiol’Alpe Casaccial’Alpe Ganal’Alpe Pian Segno –, whose exquisite cheeses are often available for purchase. The source of the Brenno is located at Alpe Pertusio, at 1830 m asl, on a beautiful plateau which in summer is home to grazing cows. All around the stable the pigs are happily scratching around, splashing around in the cool waters of the river. Here one of the best cheeses is produced, which more than once has won the gold or silver medal at the Bellinzona competition. The excursion ends at Hot waterfrom where you can take the bus back to the starting point.

