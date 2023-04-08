Spending the Spring bridges in Istria is a very good idea. Here, among green hills and expanses of olive trees, the landscape seems to have not changed for centuries, a place that speaks of its history and beauty in a silent and peaceful way. Towns like Rovinj (Rovigno), Motovun (Montona) and Labin (Albona) embellish the panorama like ancient gems, while the Adriatic Sea floods the coasts and hinterland with its breeze.

7 ideas for Spring bridges in Istria

In this season, Istria gives its best and there are many reasons to go there, taking advantage of the Easter holidays and spring bridges – until June – there are many. We suggest seven.

In Vodnjan (Vdnjan) to taste the špaleta

Easter Monday in Vodnjan (Vdnjan) to taste the špaleta (traditional dried ham)

Vodnjan (Dignano) is well worth an Easter Monday: the village, in southern Istria, enchants visitors with its rich cultural heritage, with its colorful murals (about forty), with its spaces dedicated to art and, finally, tempts them with špaleta, traditional ham dried for four months. On Easter Monday you can simply taste it, or for the more sporty there is also the opportunity to participate in the Špaleta Run, a stage race (3+3 km) with gourmet stops.

In Rovinj (Rovigno) to get to know its cuisine

A dive into the local fish and meat cuisine, by reserving a table in one of the restaurants participating in the review “On the paths of Rovinj delights” (Rovinj, from 21 April to 7 May)

Rovinj (Rovigno) is a spectacle: the city has kept much of its medieval charm, with its narrow streets, welcoming squares and pastel-colored houses. In spring, all of this becomes the perfect backdrop for a taste of the best of Istrian cuisine, from pljukanci (typical pasta) with wild asparagus and prosciutto, to fish soup with polenta.

By bike on the Parenzana

By bike on the Parenzana, but all together (April 29)

La Parenzana is the scenic cycle path (but also perfect for walkers) that winds along the route of the railway that once connected Trieste to Poreč (Parenzo). To enjoy a section “without obligation”, you can participate in the “recreational Parenzana”: the appointment is in the surroundings of the Baredine cave, in Villanova di Parenzo.

Discovering the “Glagolitic” by walking between Hum (Colmo) and Roc (Rozzo)

Spring is the perfect season to embark on the approximately 7 km long path that connects the two villages of Hum and Roc, in the northern Istrian hinterland. Here, among meadows and woods, is the little-known “Avenue of the Glagolites”, made up of eleven monuments that allow us to learn about the ancient and mysterious alphabet developed in the 9th century by the Byzantine missionaries Cyril and Methodius. The alphabet, which takes its name from the Slavic term “glagolati” (meaning “to speak”), was used to write religious texts in Church Slavonic, the liturgical language of the Slavic Orthodox Church.

In the footsteps of Giacomo Casanova in Vrsar

Vrsar is a jewel of the western coast of Istria: one of the main attractions is its marina, which offers unique views of the surrounding islands. Here, in 1744, Giacomo Casanova also stopped for several days, the famous seducer who (apparently) was in turn seduced by the beauty of the place. A good excuse to go is the ‘Castle Fair’ (9-10 June), with costumed guards explaining the town’s past to visitors.

Street food festival a Medulin (Medolino)

In Medulin, on June 17, for a street food festival entirely based on fish

On the Medulin pier, in southern Istria, the new generations of fishermen and chefs meet: the result is Hook&Cook, a festival for food lovers who want to enjoy the best that the Adriatic Sea can offer. In addition to seafood specialties, craft beers and lots of music. The first date – Hook&Cook returns several times during the summer – is set for June 17th.

In Pula (Pola) to inaugurate the season of open air concerts

Many spring appointments for those who want to open the long season of open-air concerts in Istria. Among the highlights, we point out a couple of musical events that will be held in the spectacular Roman amphitheater of Pula (Pola): on June 18th the British Florence and The Machine will take the stage, while Simply Red will be on stage on June 21st. For the other summer concerts.

