7 Meraviglie On the Road

When the road calls, you have to answer. Why the road is freedom, it is life, as Jack Kerouac masterfully states in his “On the Road”. But, to welcome this leap of adventure, you don’t necessarily have to go too far: not all traveling trips lead to Route 66. For this summer, the camper sharing platform Yescapa offers the most beautiful scenic drives in Europe: exciting medium-range itineraries, remaining in the Old Continent to discover or rediscover it aboard a camper, van or van

camperized.

Viaggi on the road

A journey at a slow pace, following that of nature and finally taking your time to observe what surrounds us with curiosity and respect. These are the values ​​that Yescapa promotes for every trip, but even more for explorations along the most beautiful panoramic roads in Europe, 7 selected wonders on the road: panoramic roads with a great visual and emotional impact, which must be admired slowly and consciously to enjoy the breathtaking views and shows they offer.

The 7 Wonders On the Road: the most beautiful panoramic roads in Europe

From the epic Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland to the German Romantische Strasse with its enchanting villages, from the Alpine curves on the Grossglockner in Austria to the French Corniche de l’Estérel, between red rocks and the blue sea, then crossing over to Italy walking the Via Francigena or taking a dip along the Croatian coast and that of the Algarve in Portugal: a continuous and ever new succession of emotions, kilometer after kilometre, letting yourself be amazed by these wonders of the contemporary world.

1. Ireland, Wild Atlantic Way

The Wild Atlantic Way is there scenic drive that follows the Atlantic coast of the Republic of Ireland, from Muff in the north of the country to Kinsale in the south. A 2,500 kilometer journey that focuses mainly on natural beauty, from Malin Head, the northernmost point, to Connemara National Park, passing through the Cliffs of Moher and the Slieve League, among the imposing cliffs of the island. Villages and bays, cliffs and green meadows where flocks graze are the typical panorama of the Wild Atlantic Way, to be experienced with the classic on-the-road spirit: so much freedom and the desire to be amazed to discover a wild Ireland, stretched between the strength of the waves of the ocean and the restless sky that never seems to rest. To find out more you can read the stages of the Wild Atlantic Way along the Donegal coast

2. Germania, Romantic Road, Route 550

Castles and fairytale villages, slopes covered in greenery and typical atmospheres of German romanticism: this is instead, in a few words and images, the Romantische Strasse. Cutting through Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg in the south of the country, this road starts in Füssen and reaches Würzburg. Winds for over 360 kilometers from south to north and shows those who travel along it some of the most typical German beauties, first of all the Neuschwanstein Castle, one of the most beautiful and most photographed in Europe: a real enchanted place and, not surprisingly, it would seem to have been an inspiration for some famous Disney animated films. Along the way you cross towns with half-timbered houses and sloping roofs, such as Rothenburg, and towns with ancient monasteries, such as Wieskirchem, but also villages of Roman origin, first of all Augsburg, and others that have preserved their medieval structure, such as Landsberg am Lech. A campervan trip through time and space with a touch of romance and nostalgia.

3. Austria, Grossglockner High Alpine Road

Inaugurated in 1935, in 2015 the Grossglockner High Alpine Road was declared a national monument and is the most famous panorama route in Austria. Traveling along it, it is possible to cross the Hohe Tauern National Park and immerse yourself in the majestic alpine landscape where high-altitude flowers and plants grow. Along the way, there is no shortage of information panels, panoramic points where you can stop, exhibitions and themed museums. Every year about 900,000 visitors from all over the world transit along the 48 kilometers of this road, which offers strong emotions to on the road lovers and trekking enthusiasts in unspoiled nature. For more information, you can also read along the Grossglockner High Alpine Road (also by bike)

4. France, Corniche de l’Estérel

Moving to France, and more precisely to the South, we find one of the most evocative roads in Europe that winds its way along the coast for about 30 km, from Saint Raphael to Théoule sur Mer: the Corniche de l’Esterel. Dominating this scenario is the Esterel Massif, a volcanic mountain group along the French Riviera between the Mediterranean and Provence. Made unique by the red color of the rock, which changes hue at any time of day, it creates a chromatic contrast with the blue of the sea, giving visitors an indelible memory. The ideal is to travel this road in a camper van to stop off at the various beaches on the coast, whenever you feel like it.

5. Italy, Via Francigena

In Italy, however, the Via Francigena stands out, one of the most important pilgrimage routes in Europe, was born in the Middle Ages to connect the Cathedral of Canterbury, in Great Britain, to Rome and the ports of Puglia, where pilgrims could then embark for the Holy Land. Today it is an itinerary that is mainly undertaken on foot, by bicycle or on horseback, but nothing prevents you from following it aboard a camper van and in total comfort: an option that is increasingly gaining ground among travellers. Along the Tuscan stretch you cross places of absolute charm, from the village of Pontremoli with its labyrinth to Lucca, San Miniato and San Gimignano with their medieval architecture, then continuing towards the almost lunar landscape of the Crete Senesi and the hills dotted with cypresses of the Val d’Orcia. To find out more, read also the most beautiful stages of the Via Francigena

6. Croazia, Adriatic Higway

In neighboring Croatia, you can travel theAdriatic Highway, the road that crosses landscapes and coastal panoramas overlooking the sea that leave you breathless. Known as the Yugoslav Coastal Road, it is a favorite route for nature lovers and adventure seekers. From Rijeka to Dubrovnik, passing through Split, the Adriatic Highway is a route of about 600 kilometers that runs between the mountain (the Velebit) and the sea, the Adriatic. Along the way, you cannot miss a visit to picturesque seaside towns and fishing villages, as well as charming towns such as Biograd na Moru, the former capital of the Kingdom.

7. Portugal, Algarve coast

With its picturesque white villages and some of the most beautiful beaches in Europe, Portugal’s 300km east coast in the Algarve is also on the list of scenic routes not to be missed by Yescapa. During the journey in the camper it will be possible to visit Faro, the largest and most important city in the region, which with its characteristic villages manages to give a peaceful holiday, and then proceed towards Tavira, with its ceramics that decorate the houses of the city. But there are also many seaside stops not to be missed along the way, for example Marinha beach (among the 10 most beautiful in Europe according to the Michelin guide and among the hundred most beautiful in the world), the Benagil Caves and Praia de Odeceixe, ideal for families and surfing enthusiasts.

Who is Yescapa?

Founded in 2012, Yescapa is the leading camper-sharing platform in Europe. The site makes it simple and safe for private individuals to share campervans, vans and vans, offering a turnkey solution for a traveling trip in total freedom and safety. With over 15,000 vehicles, the platform offers the largest fleet of recreational vehicles in Europe, with a wide choice of vehicles – overcab campers, semi-integrated, motorhomes and camper vans; Yescapa checks users’ documents and offers the best multi-risk motorhome insurance for the entire period of use as well as 24/7 roadside assistance. Yescapa has more than 850,000 users from 98 countries.

