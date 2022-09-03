The 2022 US Open Grand Slam, Chinese tennis will steal the spotlight with its strength. In the second round of the game, Chinese players broke out in the men’s singles, women’s singles and women’s doubles, winning 7 games, and 7 people advanced to the top 32. In the 2022 season, which is still under the epidemic, why Chinese tennis has achieved breakthroughs has become a topic of interest to many media at the US Open.

Since the start of the US Open, 5 Chinese tennis players have advanced to the top 32 in the men’s and women’s singles, they are Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, Yuan Yue, Wang Xiyu and Wu Yibing; 4 people have played in the doubles and 3 people have advanced, namely Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan and Zhang Shuai, the partner of foreign players. It is worth mentioning that these Chinese players have all made new breakthroughs in their respective careers. The achievement of 5 players reaching the top 32 of the Grand Slam singles also created the history of Chinese tennis.

Among the 7 players, Yuan Yue, ranked 142 in the world, is the happiest one. She said that she is the lowest ranked player and can’t believe she has reached the top 32 of the Grand Slam. “I’ve won 5 rounds since the qualifying rounds, and haven’t lost a set. Before I was ready, I reached the third round of the Grand Slam.” Yuan Yue said that she was able to achieve success at the US Open this time. It should be related to the fact that she played a lot of small games this year, which gave her more accumulation, “I was still playing small games before, and I was still trying to win those small wins, but I didn’t expect to achieve such a big result in an instant. .”

For Zheng Qinwen, who is currently in the limelight, he has also made a breakthrough this season. In the 2022 season, Zheng Qinwen has just played a Grand Slam, and this year, he has reached the top 32 consecutively at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Zheng Qinwen said that Chinese tennis is in an atmosphere of healthy competition, “I am very proud to have reached the third round of the three Grand Slam tournaments, and I congratulate other players for their achievements. This is a very good competition, which also It will inspire me to bring out the best in me and see where we can go.”

In the interview, the media also noticed that Chinese tennis is cultivating a new generation of high-level players through intensive cultivation of youth in recent years. For example, Wu Yibing and Zheng Qinwen both benefited from Li Na’s former coach Carlos. Wu Yibing came to Beijing Ingenuity Wheel Online School when he was a teenager. Coach Carlos has guided him for two classes and then introduced him to the Spanish coach. Zheng Qinwen recalled that he trained with Coach Carlos for three years between the ages of 14 and 16. Coach Carlos told her to always look up to her idol players. “He will emphasize in training, at this moment, what Li Na will do and how Haining will play. I also use this standard to demand myself today.” Zheng Qinwen said.

After reaching the top 32 of the Grand Slam for the first time, Wu Yibing is about to enter the US Open Arthur Ashe Center Court to meet the world‘s No. 1 Medvedev; Yuan Yue, ranked 142, will also set foot on the US Open Center Court for the first time. Against the host world‘s top ten star Pegula. This is a big step in their careers, and it is also a new height for Chinese tennis to continuously pierce the ceiling.

Text / reporter Chu Peng