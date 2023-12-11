7 players were suspended for a total of 48 games. The AFC announced the punishment results for the conflict between Zhejiang team and Buriram – Sports – China Engineering Network

AFC Suspends 7 Players for 48 Games Following Zhejiang-Buriram Conflict

The AFC has announced the suspension of a total of 7 players for 48 games in the aftermath of the conflict between the Chinese Super League Zhejiang team and the Thai Buriram team. The decision comes after a large-scale conflict erupted on the field following a match between the two teams.

Four members of the Zhejiang team including Yao Junsheng, Dong Yu, foreign aid Leonardo, and technical analyst Wang Jian have been suspended for 6-8 games. For the Buriram team, foreign aid Sheidayev was suspended for 8 games, Leon for 6 games, and Chidiba for 6 games.

The conflict occurred on the evening of November 29, following the Zhejiang team’s comeback from a 0-1 deficit at home and their eventual victory over Thailand’s Buriram 3-2. The altercation began with an argument between Zhejiang team midfielder Cheng Jin and Buriram left back Boon Matan, escalating into a large-scale conflict involving multiple players from both teams.

In response to the incident, the Chinese Football Association issued a statement on the evening of November 30, strongly condemning the violence and emphasizing the importance of upholding the spirit of sportsmanship. The association also announced plans to strengthen the management of clubs and participating entities at all levels and to reinforce the education and guidance of all players, coaches, and staff.

“The conflict on the field seriously violates the spirit of sports and affects the normal order of the field and the fans’ viewing experience,” the statement read. “The Chinese Football Association strongly opposes all forms of violence on the field and will assist the AFC in handling this conflict in accordance with regulations.”

The statement also emphasized the need for clubs to strictly assume their responsibilities and govern their jurisdiction, including effectively managing the bench and ensuring compliance with competition rules and regulations.

The fallout from the Zhejiang-Buriram conflict serves as a stark reminder of the importance of upholding the principles of fair play and sportsmanship in football at all levels of competition.

