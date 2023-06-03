7 probable bets based on stats: LaLiga 2022/23

Statistics don’t lie and they trust Muriqi, Kubo, Iñaki Williams and Chimy Ávila. In addition, they are positioned in favor of Betis, Celta and Valladolid.

Matchday 38 of LaLiga Santander will be held this Sunday, June 4. That's why we bring you 7 OPTA Stats corresponding to seven games on this date.

1. RCD Mallorca-Rayo Vallecano (Sunday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m.)

The RCD Mallorca striker, Vedat Muriqi, has scored in each of their two meetings against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, scoring both headed goals. Against no other opponent, the Kosovar has scored in three straight games in the competition.

2. Real Sociedad-Sevilla FC (Sunday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m.)

Take Kubo has been involved in four goals in his last six games with Real Sociedad in LaLiga (three goals and one assist). In addition, he has scored 15 goals in 128 games in LaLiga and is one away from equaling the record for a Japanese player in the history of the competition (Takashi Inui, 16 goals in 166 games).

3. Real Madrid-Athletic Club (Sunday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m.)

Iñaki Williams has been involved in six of the last 10 goals Athletic in LaLiga (five goals and one assist). In addition, he has scored 10 goals in 35 league games this season, his second most in a campaign in the competition (13 goals in 38 games in LaLiga 2018/19).

4. CA Osasuna-Girona FC (Sunday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m.)

Chimy Ávila has scored eight goals in 28 games with Osasuna in LaLiga 22/23, seven of them to open the scoring. Only Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann (eight) have scored the first goal of the match more times than the Argentine this league season (seven Borja Iglesias and Iñaki Williams also).

5. Real Betis-Valencia CF (Sunday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m.)

Valencia has not won in any of its last 13 visits to Andalusian teams in LaLiga (5E, 8D), after having won in each of their previous five. He has never gone 14 or more away games without winning against these teams in the top flight.

6. RC Celta-FC Barcelona (Sunday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m.)

He Celta de Vigo has only lost one of their last seven games in Balaídos against Barcelona in LaLiga (3V, 3D), 0-3 in October 2020, after having lost in four of their previous five home games against the Catalans in the competition (1D).

7. Real Valladolid-Getafe CF (Sunday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m.)

Real Valladolid have won their last three matches against Getafe in LaLiga, his best streak of consecutive victories against the Azulón team in the highest category.

