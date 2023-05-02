7 psychological benefits of running

I psychological benefits of running they are just one of the reasons why running is a sport most recommended by doctors and therapists. Running is in fact an exercise that has the double benefit of taking care of physical health and also of that mental, and it is an activity that should become a daily habit with all the positive consequences it entails. Including these psychological benefits.

Psychological benefits of running: reduces stress and anxiety

Runners are known as the least stressed and above all able to deal effectively with possible stressful situations. This is because specific physical activity allows you to keep your mind free from worries, gives you time to reflect, think and concentrate. In fact, many medical researches state that running is more effective as a treatment of anxiety states compared to medicines.

>> Read also: The best sports against stress

Improve mood

When you run, when you exercise, the body produces that substance called endorphin, which creates a sense of euphoria. This state of euphoria causes good mood in people, it makes them feel happier and better. A feeling that causes a kind of apparent addiction to this activity. Runners run whenever they can because it makes them feel good. The important thing as with everything is do not overdo it.

>> Read also: Sex&Running: Runners do it better

Improve self-confidence

Finishing a run or completing a course you planned to do improves runners’ confidence. This is particularly evident in the naturally competitive people who regularly sign up for races or marathons. Confidence increases in people who they lost weight while running excessive and notice the increase in tone in their muscles.

>> Read also: 17 arguments to convince someone to start running

Fight any kind of addiction

Running is a natural tranquilizer which is why therapists recommend it to those people who are struggling with addictions. By running, patients become much stronger in the resist the urge to take alcohol, drugs or any substance on which they depend.

>> Read also: 150 minutes of running or walking a week helps limit the damage of alcohol

Develops mental acuity and concentration

Since running keeps the mind focused, it’s a great workout for the mind itself and the ability to focus on events. Running relieves mental fatigue, develops memory and improves emotional resistance. The runners, in fact, show a better ability to solve problems and they are much more careful.

>> Read also: What happens to the brain when you stop playing sports

Helps resolve states of depression

Running is very effective in treating depression. Physical activity serves as psychotherapy, because it gives patients their own space to find the best part of yourself. In addition to depression, doctors have also highlighted the effectiveness of running as a treatment for people suffering from other psychological disorders.

>> Read also: Outdoor physical activity is an aid against depression

Improve coordination

Coordination of mind and body improves with regular physical activity. In addition to the many psychological benefits that running offers to those who practice it, it also improves the mind-body coordination, very important thing in every activity of daily life.

>> Read also: There is the sixth sense gene, which makes us coordinate in space

Credits: HD-Wall-Papers

Advertising