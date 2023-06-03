Tender cherry, duracina, black cherry, marasca cherry, sour cherry: call them by their name, call them what you want, but they are always cherries, and if it is true that one leads to another it is because they are really good, but above all they are really good for health. Particularly now, in the period from May to July, which is the season of their maturation and they are more rich in nutritional properties for our body.

7 reasons why one cherry leads to another

Excellent for breakfast, as a snack to take with you to the office, or even as a meal replacement if you prefer to stay light, cherries have many good reasons to be eaten. Here they are:

Cherries are rich in vitamins C and Awhich raise the immune system.

Like strawberries, cherries contain folic aciduseful for regulating the nervous system, as pregnant women know.

Like all red fruits, cherries contain anthocyanidins, molecules of the flavonoid family they have antioxidant power and protect against free radicalsresponsible for cell ageing.

Cherries also have an anti-inflammatory power: according to research by the Western Human Nutrition Research Center it is always the presence of anthocyanidins that lowers the level of uric acid and helps fight joint inflammation like arthritis.

Cherries, like all sour fruits, they also improve digestionby stimulating the secretion of gastric juices. For the same reason, a dose higher than twenty fruits can also be too laxative, and in any case their acidity is not recommended for those suffering from gastritis or even ulcers.

Cherries are also rich in soluble fiber, useful to keep hunger stimuli under control; they are 86% composed of water, so they help hydrate the body, especially on hot days; they have a strong purifying and detoxifying effect: 100 grams of cherries contain about 280 milligrams of potassium (more than oranges), which counteracts the accumulation of sodium and promotes diuresis.

The cherries they also protect the skin from the sunbecause they are rich in carotenes and mineral salts.

