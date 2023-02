🌡️ #hotflashes are one of the most common symptoms of #menopause, with which you become aware that you are entering the #premenopause phase.

🚺 These symptoms involve 70-85 % of women, basically almost all of them.

📝 In this #carousel I’ll tell you about causes and strategies to reduce its discomfort.

Fonte: Wallace H. The female factor. Ed. Yellow Kite

Related