7 Winners of the MLB Trade Deadline: Verlander Returns, Cubs Find Bat, and More

Title: Winners of the MLB Trade Deadline: Seven Teams Making Strong Moves

Subtitle: Reinforcements acquired as teams gear up for the final stretch

The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline has sparked conversations and anticipation among baseball enthusiasts for several weeks. While some moves were made in the days leading up to the deadline, trade weights were lifted in the final 10 minutes, leaving a lasting impact on the teams involved.

In the world of baseball trades, it’s not always a one-sided affair. Both teams involved can benefit from a transfer. However, these moves do not occur in isolation; they must be assessed in comparison to what competitors have done. As the final stretch of the season approaches, teams are seizing their last chance to reinforce themselves and secure a spot among the winners.

Here are seven teams that have made noteworthy moves and stand out as winners of this year’s trade deadline:

1. Houston Astros: The Astros welcomed back pitcher Justin Verlander, a familiar face who adds strength to their rotation just when they need it the most. Although they had to trade away top prospects, the Astros’ move was a well-calculated decision.

2. Texas Rangers: Acquiring Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery, the Rangers undoubtedly become a stronger team. However, they missed a crucial opportunity to distance themselves from the Astros, who now have Verlander back in their rotation.

3. Tampa Bay Rays: Despite a significant lead at the start of the season, injuries left the Rays without much-needed starting pitching. Adding Aaron Civale to their roster fills this gap and provides quality innings during crucial moments.

4. Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays: In their pursuit of the division title, both the Orioles and Blue Jays acquired a handful of players from the underperforming St. Louis Cardinals. However, the Rays consider Civale a more trustworthy asset.

5. Chicago Cubs: Surprisingly, the Cubs managed to secure Jeimer Candelario, arguably one of the best bats available at the trade deadline. This addition fills a position of need and improves the team’s chances against division rivals, the Brewers and the Reds.

6. San Diego Padres: Although it is unlikely they will catch up to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres have strengthened their roster for a potential battle in the National League Wild Card. Reinforcements in the form of Ji-Man Choi, Rich Hill, Scott Barlow, and Garrett Cooper give them an edge that makes them an undesirable opponent.

7. Miami Marlins: Currently holding third place in the National League Wild Card race, the Marlins have surprised many by their positioning. Their acquisitions of Jake Burger and Josh Bell address their urgent need for offense, and additions to the bullpen further enhance their chances.

8. New York Mets: Despite a disappointing season, the Mets took the opportunity to rebuild their team for the future. By acquiring young prospects like Luisangel Acuña, Marco Vargas, Drew Gilbert, and Ryan Clifford, they made significant investments in their Minor League system, setting themselves up for long-term success.

The Los Angeles Angels also emerge as winners, bolstering their roster with the likes of C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López, and Dominic Leone. However, the real highlight for the Angels is their ongoing possession of Shohei Ohtani, a superstar presence that excites their fans in the battle for a postseason berth.

As the dust settles after the MLB Trade Deadline, these teams stand out as winners, having made strategic moves to position themselves for success. From strengthening rotations to adding offensive firepower, these teams are ready to face the challenges of the final stretch and make their mark in the postseason race.