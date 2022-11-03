Original title: 7 wins and 0 losses! Bucks beat Pistons Antetokounmpo by 25 points 32+12 Holiday 26+7

CCTV News: On November 3, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, and the Milwaukee Bucks continued to remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 32 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists, Holiday scored 26 points and 7 rebounds, and they led the team to gradually establish a big advantage in the second half. The Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-91 at home. The Bucks have won 7 games in a row and the Pistons have lost 2 games in a row.

Antetokounmpo of the Bucks scored 32 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists, Holiday scored 26 points and 7 rebounds, Nvora scored 12 points and 4 rebounds, Da Luo scored 11 points and 7 rebounds, Portis had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Pistons’ Bay had 22 points and 3 rebounds, Stewart had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Bogdanovic had 14 points, and Cunningham had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Bucks playing at home took the lead, and Antetokounmpo scored 9 points to lead the team to a 13-6 lead. Bogdanovic made 2 three-pointers in a row, and he led his team to recover 8 points and overtake. Daluo successfully scored 3 points, and he led the team to fight back with 7 points to regain the lead. After that, the two teams each made several offenses, Antetokounmpo dunked reflexively, and the Bucks led 31-26 by 5 points at the end of the first quarter.

After the start of the second quarter, the two sides saw a few rounds. The Pistons shot inaccurately, and the Bucks took the opportunity to hit a climax. Holiday made a jumper and the team scored 8 points in a row. They led 43-31 with 5 minutes and 25 seconds before halftime. 12 points. The Pistons recovered 3 points to prevent the gap from continuing to widen. The two teams then scored alternately. The Pistons made 2 three-pointers in a row to chase the score closer. Holiday made a three-pointer at the buzzer on the left wing. A 9-point lead, 56-47.

Antetokounmpo of the Bucks had 19 points and 7 rebounds in the first half, Holiday had 11 points and 4 rebounds, Portis had 10 points and 7 rebounds; Bogdanovic of the Pistons had 14 points, Bay got 12 points.

Shortly after the start of the third quarter, Allen made a three-pointer and Antetokounmpo made a jumper. They led the team to a 9-0 spurt, and the Bucks led by 18 points. Bay recovered 5 points, Cunningham also scored two goals in a row, and the Pistons chased 64-74 with 1 minute and 35 seconds left in this section. Nvora and Matthews each scored a three-pointer again, Hayes made two free throws, Antetokounmpo once again scored 5 points in a row to end the third quarter, and the Bucks led 85-68 with 17 points.

Holiday opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer. Antetokounmpo scored 4 points in a row with penalties. They led the team to a 10-2 spurt, and the Bucks led 95-70 by 25 points. The big score gap made the game lose the suspense in advance, and the Bucks firmly maintained their lead, and they won 116-91.

Pistons starting lineup: Cunningham, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Bay, Stewart

Bucks starting lineup: Holiday, Carter, Allen, Antetokounmpo, Daluo