Home Sports 7 wins and 0 losses!Bucks beat Pistons Antetokounmpo 32+12 Holiday 26+7 by 25 points – yqqlm
Sports

7 wins and 0 losses!Bucks beat Pistons Antetokounmpo 32+12 Holiday 26+7 by 25 points – yqqlm

by admin
7 wins and 0 losses!Bucks beat Pistons Antetokounmpo 32+12 Holiday 26+7 by 25 points – yqqlm

Original title: 7 wins and 0 losses! Bucks beat Pistons Antetokounmpo by 25 points 32+12 Holiday 26+7

CCTV News: On November 3, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, and the Milwaukee Bucks continued to remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 32 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists, Holiday scored 26 points and 7 rebounds, and they led the team to gradually establish a big advantage in the second half. The Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-91 at home. The Bucks have won 7 games in a row and the Pistons have lost 2 games in a row.

Antetokounmpo of the Bucks scored 32 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists, Holiday scored 26 points and 7 rebounds, Nvora scored 12 points and 4 rebounds, Da Luo scored 11 points and 7 rebounds, Portis had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Pistons’ Bay had 22 points and 3 rebounds, Stewart had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Bogdanovic had 14 points, and Cunningham had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Bucks playing at home took the lead, and Antetokounmpo scored 9 points to lead the team to a 13-6 lead. Bogdanovic made 2 three-pointers in a row, and he led his team to recover 8 points and overtake. Daluo successfully scored 3 points, and he led the team to fight back with 7 points to regain the lead. After that, the two teams each made several offenses, Antetokounmpo dunked reflexively, and the Bucks led 31-26 by 5 points at the end of the first quarter.

After the start of the second quarter, the two sides saw a few rounds. The Pistons shot inaccurately, and the Bucks took the opportunity to hit a climax. Holiday made a jumper and the team scored 8 points in a row. They led 43-31 with 5 minutes and 25 seconds before halftime. 12 points. The Pistons recovered 3 points to prevent the gap from continuing to widen. The two teams then scored alternately. The Pistons made 2 three-pointers in a row to chase the score closer. Holiday made a three-pointer at the buzzer on the left wing. A 9-point lead, 56-47.

See also  Pavia hunting for the coup on the Louisiana field

Antetokounmpo of the Bucks had 19 points and 7 rebounds in the first half, Holiday had 11 points and 4 rebounds, Portis had 10 points and 7 rebounds; Bogdanovic of the Pistons had 14 points, Bay got 12 points.

Shortly after the start of the third quarter, Allen made a three-pointer and Antetokounmpo made a jumper. They led the team to a 9-0 spurt, and the Bucks led by 18 points. Bay recovered 5 points, Cunningham also scored two goals in a row, and the Pistons chased 64-74 with 1 minute and 35 seconds left in this section. Nvora and Matthews each scored a three-pointer again, Hayes made two free throws, Antetokounmpo once again scored 5 points in a row to end the third quarter, and the Bucks led 85-68 with 17 points.

Holiday opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer. Antetokounmpo scored 4 points in a row with penalties. They led the team to a 10-2 spurt, and the Bucks led 95-70 by 25 points. The big score gap made the game lose the suspense in advance, and the Bucks firmly maintained their lead, and they won 116-91.

Pistons starting lineup: Cunningham, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Bay, Stewart

Bucks starting lineup: Holiday, Carter, Allen, Antetokounmpo, Daluo

You may also like

Champions League-Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla, 17-year-old 17-year-old Jiangong...

Mourinho after Roma-Ludogorets: “Now the squadrons are coming”

Europa League, Roma comeback and go to the...

Rugby. Plebiscite exhausted to “dance” with Samoa

Marquinhos: “I hope Bremer comes to the World...

Lazio eliminated from the Europa League, now there...

Europa League, Feyenoord-Lazio 1-0: biancocelesti in Conference

Conference League, Fiorentina wins 3-0 in Latvia and...

Piqué’s announcement: “I’m leaving Barcelona, ​​now I’ll become...

Italian (conf.): “Twente made us mature. Gollini? I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy