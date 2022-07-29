Rome, 29 July 2022 – Un 7 year old child it has been found died in the washing machine at home top-loading a few hours after the parents reported it disappearance. It happened in Texas, in the county of Harris. The small, Troy Khoelerhad been adopted from the couple three years ago.

The alarm was picked up by the police shortly after 5 in the morning. Parents told investigators that they noticed their son’s disappearance around 4:00 am. The baby’s dad was home when the mother returned from a night shift in the hospital.

The police ransacked the house and searched the garage and found the child’s body.

But how did he die? It is a accident or a homocide? Did little Troy die from the washing machine or was he murdered and then hidden in the garage? For now, no clue has leaked. “We don’t know what happened but we intend to find out,” an investigator told reporters.

The child, the investigators confirmed, was dressed. But no other details are known, even if there were in the washing machine water