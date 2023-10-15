700+ Participants Showcase Skills in the 2023 National Paddle Board Championship in Fuzhou

2023 National Paddle Board Championship kicks off in Fuzhou with more than 700 contestants participating

Release time: October 15, 2023 13:48 Source: China News Network

The 2023 National Paddleboard Championship was held at East Lake in Changle, Fuzhou from October 14th to 15th. The event attracted more than 700 players from all over the country.

Paddle boarding (SUP) is also known as stand-up paddle boarding. In recent years, it has gradually become popular all over the world and has become one of the most popular water sports nowadays. The reporter saw that on the wide water surface, the contestants showed off their skills to the fullest and competed, performing a fast and passionate water competition, which brought a wonderful competition to the audience.

The reporter learned that this National Paddling Championship is the paddleboarding event with the highest level, specification, and level so far in 2023. It is divided into open group, master group, kahuna group, college group, youth group, and public group. There are long-distance skills competitions, 200-meter sprint races, 200-meter dragon board races, and 1,000-meter relay races, with rich categories and events. The organizer stated that this event aims to let more people know about paddleboarding, understand the charm of water sports, and attract people to pay more attention to water sports. (Part of reporter Wu Shengwei’s video comes from Fuzhou Radio and Television Station)

Editor in charge:[Lu Yan]

Copyright statement: The copyright of China News Video belongs to China News Service. If it is used without written permission, our company will pursue its legal responsibility in accordance with the law.