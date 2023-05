A squadron that united Italy after the war, the fifteen minutes with Valentino Mazzola rolling up his sleeves at the ringing of the Porta Nuova station master, the badges, ten players in the national team, it was the team loved by all. Montanelli wrote: “Heroes are always immortal in the eyes of those who believe in them. And so the boys will believe that Torino is not dead: it is only ‘away'”