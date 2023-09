The Philadelphia 76ers will sign David Duke to an Exhibit 10 contract, reports Gina Mizell.

The fullback from Providence spent his first two seasons as a pro with the Brooklyn Nets (4.2 PPG, 2.1 RPG).

David Duke had agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers, according to a league source. He played in 45 games for the Nets over the past two seasons. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) September 6, 2023

