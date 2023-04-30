76ers Joel Embiid Injury More Serious Than Expected?

Joel Embiid’s right knee injury was initially classified as a Grade 1 sprain, but is actually more serious, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The MVP candidate is considered in doubt for his debut in the second round series against Boston (Monday) and one wonders if he will also be forced to miss one or more challenges following game 1.

Embiid was only able to carry out some individual shooting exercises, his conditions will be assessed day by day.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday in Boston before the series moves to Philadelphia on Friday and next Sunday.