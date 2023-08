The Philadelphia 76ers lose Montrezl Harrell to a serious right knee injury.

Affected the ligaments and the meniscus, the player risks being out for a long time.

The former Louisville player had signed a new one-year deal.

76ers center Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and meniscus after undergoing an MRI Wednesday to assess recent right knee swelling following his offseason workouts. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook