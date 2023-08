Javonte Smart has agreed with the Philadelphia 76ers on an Exhibit 10 contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former LSU was a two-way player with the Heat and Bucks.

Smart spent 2022/23 in the G League with Burmingham Squadron (13.6 PPG, 3.2 APG).

Free agent G Javonte Smart is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. He’s previously had two-way deals with Miami and Milwaukee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook