76ers willing to keep James Harden but the climate with the player and his entourage is tense

The Philadelphia 76ers are willing to keep James Harden next season if a trade does not materialize. But between Harden and the entourage and the Sixers there is still a tense atmosphere that could even worsen” writes Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice.

Teams interested in Harden said the 76ers’ demands are unreasonable.

Philadelphia wants in return a player of Harden’s caliber or more players to try to assault another athlete of the level of the “beard”.

Other than the Clippers, there doesn’t seem to be much of a market for Harden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

