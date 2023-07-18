76ers willing to keep James Harden but the climate with the player and his entourage is tense

7
The Philadelphia 76ers are willing to keep James Harden next season if a trade does not materialize. But between Harden and the entourage and the Sixers there is still a tense atmosphere that could even worsen” writes Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice.
Teams interested in Harden said the 76ers’ demands are unreasonable.
Philadelphia wants in return a player of Harden’s caliber or more players to try to assault another athlete of the level of the “beard”.
Other than the Clippers, there doesn’t seem to be much of a market for Harden.
