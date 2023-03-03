Original title: 78 Wanwei less into the Clippers?Xiaoka + George <38 years old Zhan Huangmei remembers the key to Lu Shuai's failure

The Los Angeles Clippers were reversed by the Golden State Warriors 91-115. The Warriors achieved a reversal in two consecutive games. In the third quarter, the Clippers were beaten by the Warriors 42-16. Russell Westbrook was sprayed on the national hot search again after the game. It has been almost 8 hours, and Russ is still the first in the national search. How bad is he?

There are many hot spots in the United States about Westbrook. The first one is that Westbrook was emptied five meters by the Warriors. After the game, Draymond Green also mocked: “This is a blow to his mind.” The Clippers fell behind by a big score in the final quarter, and Westbrook still tried a three-pointer from outside the three-point line and became a laughing stock.

The second hot search is: After Westbrook joined the Clippers, he had 4 losses and 0 wins. In the last 14 games Westbrook started, he had 14 losses and 0 wins. The former regular season MVP + historical triple-double king became a street rat. After the game, Tyronn Lue also seemed to be disappointed with Westbrook. He said: "I need some time to figure out how we should rotate and how to play. I didn't expect to lose 4 games in a row. We have to sum up." (Clippers consecutive Two game leads of at least 12 points are reversed) There is also the Clippers media showing the same frustrated expressions of James and Leonard. Should Clippers fans really spray Westbrook? Entering the Clippers, he averaged 14 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 28.5% from the three-point range. Is it bad? Davis was injured in 20 games this season. James and Wei teamed up with 10 wins and 10 losses. There were also three misjudgments by the referee. Otherwise, it would be 13 wins and 7 losses. George + Xiaoka < 38-year-old LeBron? How much better is the Clippers' lineup than the Lakers, do you have any points? The Clippers reporter pointed out the key to Tyronn Lue's failure: Westbrook has already done what the Clippers asked, but the reality is skinny. This tactical system was only changed in the middle of the season. They gave up Mann's partner Joka's starting lineup, and the rotation and rhythm were disrupted. (The implication is that Westbrook is just a backer and has nothing to do with Westbrook) Text/Yan Xiaobai's basketball dream

