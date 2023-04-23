8-A-SIDE FOOTBALL: Umbro on the field with Francesco Totti’s Totti Weese

Umbro Italia takes the field for the 8-a-side Italian Football League Cup Final to support Captain Totti and his Totti Weese who will play the final on Monday 24 April (at 8.30 pm, at the Cinecittà Bettini sports center in Rome, in via Quinto Publicio) of the tournament.

“Umbro Italia has created a specially designed shirt for this important final achieved thanks to the charisma and still unaltered talent of the Captain” says Luigi Boccia, Umbro Italia teamwear and sponsorship manager, on the eve of the 8-a-side Italian Cup Final. he continues: “We started as a technical sponsor for the Serie A championship of the Lega Calcio a 8 of Totti Weese, and we are very proud of the partnership that made us experience the emotions with the team, we have been alongside a team that has fought to achieve this important result”. These are Boccia’s words, full of enthusiasm and satisfaction, echoing the words of Cancellieri, the coach who led the team to fight for the Italian Cup title: “Now we need to concentrate on the match, we reached the final with a lot of dedication and we will give our best on Monday evening as well”.

Boccia adds an interesting detail: “To give a further signal of attention, we decided to create a new jersey involving Carlo Cancellieri who enjoyed collaborating with us in this new role”.

In fact, with mister Cancellieri, the Manchester brand has studied a match kit inspired by the inspiration and magic of Brazil, a country that most of all evokes football and Brazilian players. Symbol of pure explosion of joy, football Brazil is home to true legends such as Pele, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, just to name a few, an expression of technique and imagination, a perfect model to refer to on the occasion of such a prestigious challenge. “Luigi is right – replies Cancellieri – I really enjoyed this new creative role but it wasn’t such a complicated task, collaborating in the creation of a garment that is part of my life and inspired by the culture of the South American countries that I love very much, with the support of such an important partner made this experience pleasant”.

On the pitch, in addition to the captain who was able to lead his 8-a-side football team after so many victories with Roma, there were also two names that made the history of Serie A: Guglielmo Stendardo and Davide Moscardelli. The latter will wear the kit with the double diamond logo like the whole team, and will enter the field with Umbro’s Velocita boots: “I’m ready for this challenge and happy to be able to wear the garments of the brand that symbolizes football. Proving that the adrenaline never goes away if you keep doing what you love, I feel energized for the final”. And he concludes: “Playing with team-mates who cross each other many times makes each match unique, we will strive to achieve this goal, it would be a great way to end the season with such an important result”.