8 routes in Ireland between nature, history and mystery

This soundo 8 itineraries for a trip to Ireland to discover little known and less frequented places, between nature, history and mystery. The variety of natural and historical beauties of Ireland allows you to design itineraries that keep away from the more beaten destinations. Great classics such as the Cliffs of Moher, the Giant’s Causeway, Trinity College or Titanic Belfast, just to name a few, remain unmissable places and must be scheduled at least once: however, lesser-known gems are also really worth seeking out or less frequented to really enjoy the whole island and be surprised by places and encounters such as those that can be done, for example, in some fishing village or under a black sky full of stars.

1. Marble Arch Caves, the navigable caves

If in a beautiful and much loved county like Fermanagh, in Northern Ireland, what is on the surface is necessarily evident, looking for something literally more hidden, one can move towards an invisible wonder, such as the Marble Arch Caves Unesco World Geopark: un incredible natural network of caves, rivers, winding passages and tunnels that develop entirely deep below the earth’s surface. And among the more particular activities that allow you to do there is also an underground boat ride.

2. The Stone Circles of the Sperrin Mountains

Ireland is also dotted with ancient archaeological sites, but if you’re looking for one that’s less famous than places of worship like Newgrange, head to the Sperrin Mountains in Northern Ireland’s County Tyrone. More than 90 stone circles dating back to the Bronze Age have been found in this area and among the most particular are those of Beaghmore, contiguous to numerous tumuli and megalithic structures. Their function is not yet known, but it is known for certain that they are aligned with the movements of the Sun, the Moon and the stars.

3. Kerry, the black skies lit by stars

Sometimes, due to inattention, lack of habit or the absence of true and almost total darkness at night, one does not look up enough. Among the unusual Irish places and ideas to consider, a passage to the Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve, to do at sunset, allows you to live an unforgettable experience. Due to the inviolate darkness that characterizes it, the reserve has been awarded the title of Gold Tier by the International Dark Sky Association: it is one of the few in the world and until recently it was the only one in the northern hemisphere. The trail of the Milky Way, the Andromeda galaxy, star clusters and nebulae are just some of the constellations visible with an incredible brilliance that it is difficult to decide to leave before the dawn arrives.

4. Raithlin Island

Also in Northern Ireland, the island of Rathlinoff the coast of Causeway Coastal Route, in County Antrim, by itself it is an untouched place on the usual itineraries. In fact, it is inhabited by a handful of people and going towards the extreme east, facing Scotland, along the pristine cliff you can discover Bruce’s Cave, a black basalt cave where legend has it that the Scottish king Robert the Bruce went into hiding in 1306, after being defeated by the English at Perth. Therefore, it deserves a visit for the strength of its nature (it is also an ornithological paradise) and its wild nature. It’s really worth spending at least a couple of nights there and for a stay with character, the Rathlin Glamping Pods, overlooking the sea, are ideal.

5. Dunmore East, where the fishermen live

If you are in the mood to experience the 100% Irish atmosphere of a authentic fishing village, the right location is Dunmore East in County Waterford. A small fishing village, made up of houses with thatched roofs, cliffs overlooking the sea and inlets with an old-fashioned charm, right in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East. Places to mark on your diary, the Seagull Bakery, the Spinnaker Bar & Restaurant pub, for a few simple but good fish dishes, and The Haven Hotel, to enjoy the atmosphere of an ancient residence.

6. Carraroe Beach, white coral beach

Pearl still little known among the many wonderful and immense sandy beaches along the Wild Atlantic Way, is Carraroe Beach, in Connemara, made enchanting by the fine white sand, made of fragments of coral and shells. Furthermore, near Galway, moving away a little from the city to avoid the busier ones, there are numerous small natural pools where you can enjoy snorkelling in the summer and where you can contemplate the ocean in the cooler months. And to make marine experiences more beautiful, the authentic and welcoming atmosphere of the Gaeltacht community (Irish Gaelic).

7. Donegal with a view

Donegal can be considered a bit of everything, also due to its position in the northwest part of the island, off the beaten track. But if you really want to experience the sweet and alienating feeling of a secluded and also incredibly attractive place, you have to go to the mountain Errigal, the highest peak in County Donegal. Details like the Dunlewey church ruins, overlooking the lough of the same name (lake), or the neighbour Glenveagh Castle National Park help to make the atmosphere even more special. Strongly recommended, as for other places of this rare and remote beauty, to get lost on foot or by bike among the paths away from everything.

8. Beara Breifne Way, a fantastic walk

Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands: already in the name is a promise and if you want to have a truly out of the ordinary experience to grasp its particularity and idyllic suggestion, a fascinating option is to discover it on foot, perhaps, along the historic Beara Breifne Way, Ireland’s longest waymarked footpath spanning 500km. The trail traces the legendary fourteen-day march of tribal chief Dónal Cam O’Sullivan Beare and his thousand supporters in 1603, touching many of the places and communities that have marked their history. It consists of twelve distinct sections and each boasts strongly distinctive elements and many beautiful things to see along the track.

