We were in Oslo, the capital of Norway, in early spring, and obviously we didn’t miss the opportunity to do some very outdoor things that we like so much. Oslo is a city, and Norway is a country, which have made a real life manifesto out of active life in the open air to the point that the boundaries between the urban dimension and the natural dimension are extremely blurred and the two worlds interpenetrate in such a way intense and fluid.

8 very outdoor activities to do in Oslo

In Oslo it’s really enough to turn the corner and find yourself on the fjord, or take the subway and find yourself in leafy, vast and green woods of a greener color that can’t be greener, or even being on the ski slopes, or downhill, after a just 20′ trip. And above all, in all these situations, always be in the company of a lot of people who are genuinely passionate about the outdoors: at 6 in the morning the streets are teeming with people running, even to go to work, the preferred means of transport in the city seems to be the bicycle, kindergarten children have lessons in the park or on the snow and practically every inhabitant of Oslo has or a wooden house lost in the woods or a sailboat anchored in the marina (or often both).

In short the Norwegian capital is a true urban outdoor paradiseand it is not a contradiction to say it, and so here are some ideas for experiencing Oslo in all its dimensions and always naturally.

Read also

Advertising