Original title: 80 points in 3 battles!The Nets abandoned the general to lead the European Cup scoring list, the king’s new coach:I definitely want to get him

On September 4th, Beijing time, the European Cup group stage continued. The Bulgarian men’s basketball team lost 81-91 to the Montenegro men’s basketball team, currently 0 wins and 3 losses. Although the team failed to win, Bulgaria’s top scorer Vitzenkov continued his good form, scoring a team-high 26 points and grabbing 8 rebounds, shooting 10 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 three-pointers. Witzenkov scored a total of 80 points in 3 group matches, averaging 26.7 points per game, beating Antetokounmpo and ranking first in the European Cup scoring list.

The 27-year-old Witzenkov is a left-hander, 2.06 meters tall and weighs 102 kilograms. He was selected by the Nets with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 draft. Later, his signing rights were in a deal involving Harden. He was sent to the Cavaliers in a multi-party trade, and the Cavaliers traded his signing rights to the Kings. It is worth mentioning that the king’s new coach Mike Brown also came to the European Cup to watch the game, and talked about Witzenkov’s performance in the interview.

“(Vytzenkov) looks like a power forward in the NBA. Now the game is positionless, his offense is okay, the question is who he can guard. We have the rights to sign him and definitely want to try it. Get him,” Brown said in an interview.

In these 3 games, Witzenkov showed a strong ability to score, three points and rebounds, if the Kings can sign him, it will definitely help. Last season, the Kings ranked 16th in the league in points per game, 24th in 3-point percentage and 26th in rebounds per game.

