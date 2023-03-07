The historic day of 2018 set a precedent that has not been forgotten and has turned the March 8 march into one of the most massive year after year

He March 8, 2018 marked a before and after in the history of women not only in Spain, but in the world. That day millions of women took to the streets to shout for equal rights. Here, more than 120 cities were filled with slogans against the sexual assaultsthe discrimination and the harassment. In Madrid, the Government Delegation estimated that 170,000 people filled the main streets in a historic demonstration. The unions raised attendance to half a million.

But beyond those iconic banner images with creative slogans (‘It bothers you that we open our mouths, but not our legs’; ‘Neither the earth nor women are territory to be conquered’; ‘I am the artist, not the muse’; or ‘Manolo, make dinner alone’ ), that 2018 a women’s and feminist strike was called that will be difficult to repeat.

That day, well-known faces from the media supported the strike, some strikes that, although they did not have a massive general follow-up, did work in the form of partial stoppages. CCOO and UGT were supported by almost six million workers. The motto at that time was ‘If we stop, the world stops’.

Five years later, the reality is not very different from then: the salary gap continues to exist, reconciliation is not a reality and, unfortunately, cases of sexist violence continue to be current. Therefore, the reasons to demonstrate continue.

Will there be a strike in 2023?

since 2018 a general strike has not been called again on March 8, and this 2023 is no exception.

However, as on other occasions, yes there will be sectoral strikes. One of the most seconded is usually that of the Student Union, which has also called marches in 25 cities. The Assemblea 8M of Barcelona also joins, which has organized “a feminist strike against the racist and classist cisheteropatriarchal system.” The same thing happens in Valencia with the Workers’ Union Coordinator, among other things, because the salaries of women “remain in misery.”

When is the demonstration?

Like every year, yes there will be massive demonstrations in many cities in Spain on the afternoon of March 8. One of the most followed is usually that of Madrid. On this occasion, the appointment in the capital is at 7:00 p.m. on the Paseo del Prado. The tide will end in Plaza de España.