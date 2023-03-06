Original title: Leading Real Madrid by 9 points, Barcelona’s La Liga title is stable

On the 6th, in the 24th round of the Spanish Football League, Barcelona defeated Valencia 1-0 at home, while the title rival Real Madrid drew 0-0 with Real Betis away. Barcelona is currently 9 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and the prospect of winning the championship is bright.

Real Madrid striker led by Benzema is not strong

Barcelona win again 1-0

Only 15 minutes into the match between Barcelona and Valencia, Barcelona took the lead. Busquets picked a pass from the penalty area, and Rafinha jumped high in the middle and broke the net with a header. In the 59th minute, Araujo, the last man in Barcelona’s defense line, fouled Hugo Duro and was sent off by the referee with a red card. The dominant “Bat Legion” launched a fierce counterattack afterwards, but Barcelona insisted on maintaining the 1-0 score until the end.

Although winning, Barcelona coach Xavi was not satisfied. After the game, he said: “Before the game, people thought that Barcelona would achieve an easy victory, but the lack of efficiency made us very painful, especially after Araujo was ejected. , but this experience will allow the team to grow.”

After this victory, Barcelona continued to sit at the top of the La Liga standings with 20 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses with 62 points, 9 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. This season, Barcelona has not been strong in the European war, and has been eliminated in the Champions League group stage and the Europa League qualifiers, but in La Liga, Barcelona is quite stable. In all competitions this season, Barcelona has won 1-0 10 times, including 8 times in La Liga, which is very championship-like.

For Barcelona, ​​a nine-point lead over Real Madrid means the La Liga title is within reach. According to statistics, no team has ever lost the La Liga title before leading the second place by at least 9 points.

Rafinha's goal Real Madrid suffers from "weakness" The situation of Real Madrid and Barcelona is just the opposite. The European war is good, but La Liga is a bit sluggish. As last season's Champions League champion, Real Madrid continued to play a leading role in La Liga this season, becoming the only La Liga team in the top 16 of the UEFA Champions League; after the first leg of the 1/8 final away victory over Liverpool, there is great hope of advancing to the top eight of the Champions League. Judging from recent results, Real Madrid is an expert in foreign wars, and Barcelona is an expert in civil wars. However, in the last three games of Real Madrid, the teenager Alvaro scored only one goal. Golden Globe winner Benzema and three powerful helpers Vinicius, Valverde and Rodrigo collectively misfired. Benzema and Vinicius His mentality and mental outlook are not very good, coach Ancelotti should be more vigilant. Ancelotti's second season in charge of Real Madrid was habitually problematic. In the 2013-2014 season, he won the Champions League in his first season in charge of Real Madrid, but then his state declined. After the end of the 2014-2015 season, Anshuai was fired by Real Madrid club chairman Florentino. In June 2021, Ancelotti picked up the Real Madrid coach for the second time, won the Champions League and La Liga again last season, and encountered difficulties again this season. Ancelotti led his team to win the Champions League four times, and is the only coach who has won the championship in the five major European leagues. He is known as the "chief coach" in international football. He dislikes the club's senior management giving pointers on his formation and training, and Florentino dislikes arranging French midfielder Camavinga as a guest at left back. In this game, An Shuai once again let Camavinga Plus appeared in the left back position. The midfielder Modric was suspended, Ancelotti gave up the commonly used 4-3-3 formation, but changed to a 4-2-4 formation, the four major attackers Benzema, Vinicius, Valverde, Rodrigo started all of them, but the effect was not satisfactory. Real Madrid have not scored in the last two games, and only two of the previous 39 games have not scored. From 2013 to the present, the most successful coaches of Real Madrid are Ancelotti and Zidane, and their successors Benitez, Lopetegui and Solari are not good. Ancelotti encountered difficulties in the second season of coaching Real Madrid for the second time. Fans have called for Zidane to coach Real Madrid for the third time.

