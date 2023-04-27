9 races in 38 days, Paulo is indispensable

Seven league games, two of Europa League: and we are at nine. This is the certain number, nine games still before the last Serie A, scheduled for June 4th. Plus, one, the eventual Europa League final, to get to the fateful ten, which as a date brings the 31st of May, headquarters in Budapest. The tenth, which Roma want at all costs, is now the main objective: a double European final in a row has never been seen in these parts. The situation is not the best, we know well the situation of players knocked out due to injuries and that Mou hopes to recover and get back on top at least for the two semi-finals with Leverkusen. Smalling is one of them, then there are Wijnaldum and Llortente and then Dybala, leaving out Karsdorp, who we will see again next season. There is a physical issue to keep an eye on Paulo (yesterday’s exams showed only a sprained ankle, but no injuries, «the exams went well, I’m working to be ready as soon as possible»), and in addition a force management issue, which the Special has had in mind since the beginning of the year.

From today to June 4 there are 38 days of hope and anxiety: a slalom to avoid further dangers. Roma without Dybala is another story, we have said it many times. It’s a fact. Paulo has had an impact in this championship, with goals and always high-level performances, he also had the opportunity to participate in the World Cup in Qatar, then won by Argentina. But his attendance has been in fits and starts, due to injuries, in fact, and due to management, by him and by the coach. Dybala, in the 45 matches played by Roma since the beginning of the season (31 in the league, twelve in the Europa League and two in the Italian Cup), has been on the field thirty-four times and only eight has he played ninety minutes. He had to miss fourteen due to injury (including three with the national team), almost always of a muscular nature. In the league alone he has not been available on eight occasions, with Atalanta, Sampdoria, Naples, Verona (return), Lazio, Sassuolo and Udinese; in the Europoa League he was absent with Helsinki, Betis and Ludogorets and in the Italian Cup. Mou has always managed it and returning from the various stops he has almost always used it in emergencies, see in Rome-Turin (November 13) before leaving for Qatar and lately with Feyenoord at the Olimpico after the stop in the match first leg, when he stopped after just 26 minutes (in fact he missed the next match against Udinese before returning with the Dutch). Milan is on Saturday and Mou is thinking of keeping him and at the most, if he has recovered, of taking him to the bench and using him in case of need. It is clear that the double challenge against Leverkusen has a certain importance but Roma must not give up the championship and with Dybala on the pitch the chances of entering the top four increase.

THE CALENDAR

The calendar doesn’t help, especially since before Leverkusen Roma will have to play three times in seven days: Saturday against Milan, the dangerous away match in Monza on Wednesday and then again on 6 May at the Olimpico against Inter. Two out of three are direct clashes for the Champions League, and the squad is reduced to the bone: if Smalling, Llorente and Wijnaldum are to be expected, Paulo should be sipped, calculating the risks. To take him to the top perhaps already from the match against the nerazzurri. By then, the calendar will start to smile, and Mou hopes it won’t be too late. Roma will play the last four against Bologna (at Dall’Ara), Salernitna, Fiorentina (at Franchi) and Spezia. Having or not having a man of sixteen goals and eight assists available makes the difference. Anxiety and hope, take it or leave it. Roma, and Mou, take it safe.