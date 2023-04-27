91 classes and more than 4,000 students waited for three years, and this massive campus sports meeting kicked off with passion-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

91 classes and more than 4,000 students waited for three years, and this huge campus sports meeting kicked off with passion

City Express News The sky is bright and the air is clear, and the wind is smooth. Yesterday, Hangzhou Caihe No. 1 Primary School Education Group’s 2023 spring track and field games “Cheer to the future, Hewa rushes forward” kicked off on the track and field of Shangcheng District Sports Center. More than 4,000 students and 91 classes from Caihe Primary School and Xincheng Experimental Primary School in the group participated in this sports meeting, which was very powerful.

“Because of the epidemic, we have not held a sports meeting in the past three years. It is the first time for children in the second, third, and fourth grades to participate in this event. So the children have been looking forward to this year’s sports meeting for a long time and are fully prepared.” Qian Junting, deputy director of the First Group Office, said with a smile: “In my impression, the weather for the sports meeting is rarely so good!”

Bao Haisong, principal and secretary of Hangzhou Caihe No. 1 Primary School Education Group, said: “We have always adhered to the educational policy of comprehensive development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor. Like this week, we have designed every link. Today’s sports meeting is full of passion. During the period of time, every child’s health and vitality are displayed at the sports meeting.”

More than 4,000 primary school students went to the sports and health appointment

In order to show everyone the spirit of Caihe to welcome the Asian Games and show the different mental outlook of each class, the children from the lower grades of the Caihe and Xincheng campuses brought you radio exercises and gymnastics. The children in the first grade prepared their own props, led by the head teacher and the deputy head teacher, and walked into the track and field neatly in the form of a phalanx, full of vigor and energy.

Some classes hold sunflowers in their hands, showing a thriving spring atmosphere; It is eye-catching… Every time they see the wonderful phalanx passing by, the children applaud and shout for them from the bottom of their hearts.

Olympic champion Wang Shun sent a surprise blessing

At the opening ceremony, there was also a special gift for Caihe students.

Not long ago, Zhu Xiwen from Class 601 of Caihe Primary School in Hangzhou wrote a letter to Wang Shun, the Olympic champion, expressing to him the love and best wishes of all the teachers and students of Caihe: “Brother Wang Shun, Your unremitting struggle, tenacity, and the spiritual power to fight for the honor of the motherland to the end are a valuable example for our students. May you and all the athletes of the Asian Games stand at the other end of growth, look back and pay, and the rough road has already blossomed Sijin…and I will work hard to go to my future.”

After receiving Zhu Xiwen’s letter, Wang Shun was very happy and recorded a video specially for Caihe students. At the scene, this video was shown on the big screen, and the children watched it attentively.

Yesterday, Zhu Xiwen, who wrote a letter to brother Wang Shun, was also present.

The little girl was wearing a gray pleated skirt, a red scarf on her chest, and a reddish-brown hairpin on her head: “My swimming coach is a good friend of Brother Wang Shun, and he gave me a signed photo of my brother. Encourage me. To my surprise, I received a letter from Brother Wang Shun and a video he recorded for our school, hoping that we will be strong and healthy and find our own joy in learning. I have been greatly encouraged and hope that he can contribute to the motherland. Fight for a few more gold medals, and I hope I can go to the Asian Games to cheer for him.”

On the track and field field, the athletes are all ready to go. “Look, he runs so fast!” In the men’s 50-meter race, a boy in black was far ahead, fearing that the students behind would overtake him, and turned his head frequently.

With a gunshot, the runners rushed to the end of the runway like flying, and the whistle sounded again and again, and the long jumpers drew beautiful arcs in the air. The cheerleading students also “rushed to the front line” and used their own slogans to cheer and encourage the athletes.

Fang Yilin, a first grader from Caihe Elementary School, said: “I am very happy to be able to participate in this sports meeting. We have also prepared our own program. It is very interesting to see the senior brothers and sisters walk in the square today, and I want to participate in the future.”