Xi’an News Network News on the afternoon of July 29th, in the 24th CUBA National College Basketball League First Division National Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals held at the Jiangnan Sports Center in Chongqing City, Xi’an Jiaotong University men’s basketball team defeated the old rival 92:88. Peking University men’s basketball team returns to the top four in the country after 16 years!

Affected by the epidemic this season, the CUBA League adopted a new divisional competition arrangement, combining the original four major divisions into two divisions, north and south, and each competed for the top four in the division to enter the national quarterfinals. In the previous divisional competition, the men’s basketball team of Xi’an Jiaotong University defeated Capital University of Economics and Business, Henan University and North Central University one after another, and entered the top sixteen in the North District as the first in the group. Then, in the knockout round, they beat the China Petroleum University team and the Civil Aviation University of China team successively. After three years, they once again ranked among the top eight in the country.

In the life-and-death battle for the national semi-finals staged in Chongqing, the men’s basketball team of Xi’an Jiaotong University dared to fight against the strong impact of the Peking University team. They withstood the pressure and rose to the challenge, and finally defeated a strong opponent by 4 points and won the game. In this game, Lu Duwei, the core member of the men’s basketball team of Xi’an Jiaotong University, played well and scored a personal highest score of 32 points, while young players Zhao Chenxi and Zhang Lisheng both showed their power in the third quarter when the team was in trouble. Not only helped the team through the difficulties, but also laid the foundation for the final victory.

On July 30th, the men’s basketball team of Xi’an Jiaotong University will face the challenge of the semi-finals. The opponent is the winner of Guangdong University of Technology and Taiyuan University of Technology. The men’s basketball team of Xi’an Jiaotong University will attack with all their strength towards better results.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Jin Peng Correspondent Xu Chuanao He Songtu/Video material provided by the CUBA Organizing Committee