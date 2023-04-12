95 senior athletes gathered in Sanmen for a “show”

2023-04-12 11:07:10





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Ma Shanshan

Recently, the Taijiquan (Sword) competition of the 7th Taizhou Sports Meeting for the Elderly was held in Sanmen County. 95 athletes from 10 teams from the Senior Sports Associations from various counties (cities, districts) participated. The competition is divided into two categories: group events and individual events. The content of the exhibition includes 42-style Taijiquan (sword) competition routines, Chen-style Taijiquan (sword) competitions, and traditional routines.

At the event site, as the music sounded, the athletes from all the teams in the city devoted themselves wholeheartedly and completed a set of Tai Chi (sword) movements like flowing clouds and flowing water. During the competition, each representative team showed its own characteristics, and the well-arranged team moves perfectly combined the strength and softness of Tai Chi.

Lin Guanping, executive vice chairman of the Taizhou Sports Association for the Elderly, said that the purpose of organizing activities organized by the Old Sports Association is to allow more elderly people to join the ranks of sports and fitness, and to increase the proportion of the elderly sports population.

It is understood that after this three-door competition, there will be more than ten items in this year’s Taizhou Veteran Games, which will be launched one after another.