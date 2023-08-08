Home » A 22-year-old Greek man has died after being stabbed in a fight between supporters of two football clubs in Athens
A 22-year-old Greek man has died after being stabbed in a fight between supporters of two football clubs in Athens

A 22-year-old Greek man has died after being stabbed in a fight between supporters of two football clubs in Athens

A 22-year-old Greek man died on Monday in an Athens hospital after being stabbed in a brawl between fans of two soccer teams. The brawl took place near the Agia Sophia stadium in Nea Filadelfeia, on the outskirts of the Greek capital, the day before the match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb, valid for the Champions League preliminaries. There were also six injuries and 83 people arrested. On Tuesday, UEFA postponed the match to a later date.

In recent years there have been numerous incidents of violence related to football fans in Greece. In February 2022, another 22-year-old, Alkis Kampanos, was killed in Thessaloniki during a brawl between fans of the two city teams, Aris and PAOK, and last month seven people were found guilty of his murder. Only in Thessaloniki that of Kampanos had been the third death due to clashes between fans in the last three years. Last year the Greek government has raised the maximum penalty for crimes of this type from six months to five years.

