A 66-year-old man dies after being shot in a hunt in Antequera

A 66-year-old man dies after being shot in a hunt in Antequera

Malaga 11/11/2023 at 16:59 CET

The emergency services have only been able to certify the death of the man on a farm located in Las Pedrizas

And 66 year old man He died this Saturday morning after receiving a accidental shooting in a hunting in Antequera, according to the Emergency Service 112 of the Junta de Andalucía.

About the 11.30 am a notice was received alerting that a man had been shot accidentally in a hunt which was being held on a farm located on the road to Las Pedrizas of this town in Malaga.

The coordinating center alerted the National Policeto the Civil Guard y al Health Emergency Center 061which mobilized a medical helicopter.

Once on scene, emergency services They have been unable to do more than certify the death of a 66-year-old man without resulting in hospital transfer.

More details are unknown about the circumstances surrounding the event, the source has indicated.

