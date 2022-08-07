breaking latest news, 6 August 2022 – The last test dell’Inter before the debut in the league, set for next Saturday at the Via del Mare in Lecce, it did not go as well Inzaghi he hoped. Villareal clearly imposed themselves in breaking latest news for two to four at the end of a match played badly and under rhythm by the Nerazzurri, unable to turn the inertia on their side. Pedraza opens with a splendid left, Lukaku impacts but does not last long, then Villareal spreads.

Splendido Pedraza

For Inzaghi the starting lineup, there are all the loyalists, as well Skriniar , except Brozovic on foot due to a muscle problem. In its place Aslan . In front of Lautaro and Lukaku. First half after all boring, the teams study and expose themselves little. Inter play the game, but without great rhythm, Villareal acts on the counterattack but without hurting. A high left of Gosens in the first half, then a few things to report. At 28 ‘, however, the unexpected network of guests. On the development of a cross from the right the ball comes to stone who throws a precious left on the fly that slips into the low corner leaving no way out for Handanovic. However, Inter managed to react quickly and equalized eight minutes later: Gosens’ cross, Rulli was imprecise, Lukaku takes advantage: 1-1. After about half an hour of sleep, the first half lights up and in the end the yellow submarine finds the advantage again. This time it is Asllani who gets the ball blown, then Baena crosses from the right and Coquelin fixed the 1-2 which remains until the interval. Inter not very convincing.

D’Ambrosio for the vain hope

The resumption with another cold shower for Inter with stone which propitiates the third network with Handanovic not blameless, in the presence of an Inter still staid, slow, with few ideas and little energy. Inzaghi try to change course around the hour of play, inside Dimarco, Mkhitaryan and Darmian, all while Villareal administers rhythms and results. Baena touches the poker head this time Handanovic is careful. The score does not change, the Nerazzurri coach tries to give energy and push with Bellanova and D’Ambrosio and benefits from it with the new entry who places the right head shot on Dimarco’s cross. Inzaghi’s team regains energy and The free touches the bang and the change of inertia also leads to the change of the attack torque with Correa e Dzeko in place of Lautaro and Lukaku. However, it is precisely in the best moment of Inter that poker arrives. Bad lost in midfield that allows Jackson to fly towards the goal, Handanovic saves once but nothing can on the next tap in. Villareal consolidates their advantage and never looks back, for Inzaghi’s Inter some too many questions seven days before the start of the championship. A clear step back from previous friendlies.

Read also – Market: Belotti-Roma, Juve-Kostic