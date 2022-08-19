A beautiful Italy is defeated by a whisker from the end of the match against Serbia (86-90) in the first semifinal of the Supercup in Hamburg. If the defeat against France in Montpellier had marked a step backwards as mentioned by the coach Pozzecco, the defeat against the Serbs instead marks a clear improvement on the way to the official matches in late August and early September. Italy, without Gallinari (sprained trauma to the right ankle) and Amedeo Della Valle (rotation) starts strong immediately, dictates the pace, scores a lot, defends but is forced to suffer the return, in the last minute of the game, of an extremely long and extremely talented formation, certainly a candidate for the title of European champion. A defeat that burns for how it has matured but which can only be a stimulus for the Azzurri, who in just 5 days will be called to win against Ukraine in Riga to mortgage their qualification for the 2023 World Cup.