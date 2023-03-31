Home Sports A better artist in the Faeroes than the terrain in Chisinau, Pešir thinks
Sports

A better artist in the Faeroes than the terrain in Chisinau, Pešir thinks

by admin

The Czech team should not underestimate the preparation for the third qualifying match. The football representatives will face another opponent in the qualification for EURO 2024 in June, which will be the Faroe Islands. In the Přímák program on the Sport.cz website, the manager of the Czech national football team, Tomáš Pešír, returned to the unsuccessful match against Moldova, which, despite high expectations, ended in a 0:0 draw. He identified the poor condition of Chisinau’s turf as one of the reasons for the failure. Something different awaits the representatives of the Faroe Islands, they will play on an artificial surface, and according to Pešir, Šilhávý’s team must thoroughly prepare for it.

See also  Penalty shootout 6:5 Chelsea, Liverpool won the FA Cup for the eighth time_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

Miami, Sinner again against Alcaraz: the final is...

the complaint likely to embarrass Amélie Oudéa-Castéra

Handball, KeyJey Ragusa participates in the Crispi school...

U17 Men’s Football Asian Cup group draw Chinese...

I need a change. I am not the...

The Ocean Race over Cape Horn

Straka and Schwab got off to a rough...

Wacker Innsbruck-Kirchbichl: from stars to dust in no...

“I can’t wait to get to Genoa” –...

national security coordinator suspended, suspected of “inappropriate behavior”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy