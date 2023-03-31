The Czech team should not underestimate the preparation for the third qualifying match. The football representatives will face another opponent in the qualification for EURO 2024 in June, which will be the Faroe Islands. In the Přímák program on the Sport.cz website, the manager of the Czech national football team, Tomáš Pešír, returned to the unsuccessful match against Moldova, which, despite high expectations, ended in a 0:0 draw. He identified the poor condition of Chisinau’s turf as one of the reasons for the failure. Something different awaits the representatives of the Faroe Islands, they will play on an artificial surface, and according to Pešir, Šilhávý’s team must thoroughly prepare for it.

