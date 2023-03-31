When Brazil lost to Croatia in the world championships last December, it was seen as a complete shock in the most footballing country in the world. And especially when the title was won by Argentina, who at the same time won the world‘s affection for the race to the final with France.

Coach Tite has passed away, on a new trip to Morocco, for the first match after Qatar, the team was prepared by Ramon Menezes, who is only a short-term coach until the qualification for the 2026 World Cup starts.

We need a relative coach with whom we would play a ton of football and who fits into the image of the Brazilian national team. The one who will qualify and stay at least until the World Cup, the president of the Brazilian federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, told Reuters.

And he said the name.

I personally admire Carlo Ancelotti. He is a coach for whom footballers have great respect. Take note of all those who were under him. He is popular with the fans, because I get asked about him at every stadium I go to. Carlo is a top trainer, he has a lot of success behind him. And let’s hope that he will catch up with others. Let’s try at the first moment and see if we can get him. We will be absolutely correct in our dealings, we respect contracts.

Ancelotti has a contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2024. After the great triumph in the highest competition in Spain and in the Champions League, the season will not end this summer.

Real won’t win the home title, they lost twelve points to Barcelona with twelve rounds before the end. In the League, the champion is already in the quarter-finals with Chelsea, but in the fall semi-finals, he would face Manchester City – Bayern.

He lost 0:1 at home in the first semi-final against Barcelona in Krlovice, and it seems that the wait for this trophy will last for nine years.

Perhaps firstly because Real will not finish the season this summer, the president Florentino Prez would not be against the departure of the Italian coach.

Brazil is still developing in the Champions League, in the event of failure, they should try to negotiate a position.

Ancelotti and his agent, in turn, are waiting for the opinion of the Brazilian association, if they will swing in Brazil and choose him.

But the Spanish giant would not release Ancelotti, he would have to have an agreed contract, if only he would succeed in Real. It is speculated that he saw time for Mauricio Pochettino.

Kou, only last led Paris St. Germain, has been free since last year. He was invited back by Tottenham, with whom he played in the League final in 2019.

eo thinks about it, in connection with when the 51-year-old Argentinian turned down Chelsea last year, who then bought Graham Potter from Brighton expensively.

Only when will I have Real Madrid… For the national team there is no Brazil, and for clubs there is no Real Madrid.

Pochettino could have been there in 2018, when Zinedine Zidane died unexpectedly. Just a short time ago, he just extended his contract in Tottenham and did not have an entry clause in it. He was unavailable for Real at the time. Now it’s different.