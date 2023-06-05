Home » A big return after eight years, Pilsen already has Bílko’s successor
A big return after eight years, Pilsen already has Bílko’s successor

Behind-the-scenes information has been confirmed. Experienced Miroslav Koubek returns to Pilsen after eight years, as expected he becomes the coach of Viktoria football players. He signed a one-year contract at Doosan Arena and thus becomes the successor of Michal Bílek, whose contract has expired. Other members of the implementation team are Jan Trousil, Marek Bakoš, Zdeněk Bečka, Matúš Kozáčik and Martin Kastner, along with Bílek, the assistant Pavel Horváth also left.

